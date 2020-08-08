Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_HOMESLESS_05AUG20
News

Outpouring of support for dad and kids living in car

by Andrea Falvo, andrea.falvo@news.com.au
8th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
A FLOOD of offers for accommodation and a job have come in for a homeless single father who is desperate to build a better life for his two young children.

Wayne Davison recently travelled to Cairns from the Kingaroy region after two of his businesses went bust due to the struggle of finding workers.

As a result, the former Julatten resident has been forced to sleep in his car with his two young children, Ace, 7, and Emme, 3.

Single dad Wayne Davison is homeless and has been forced to live in his car with his two young children Ace, 7 and Emme, 3. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Since sharing his story with the Cairns Post, businesses and individuals from across the Far North have reached out to offer support.

Some of those include Bridget Louise Evans at Paronella Park, who said the business may be able to assist with both accommodation and a bit of work.

Carla Bray also said her large-scale cane farming business in Mareeba was looking for workers.

Many others have also assisted by sharing job vacancies that they know.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said Mr Davison had also reached out to him earlier this week for support.

He said his office as well as Access Community Housing and Queensland Housing had worked to help find the Davison family a place to stay.

A unit on Murray St became available but Mr Davison said he turned it down because he didn't "feel safe with my kids there".

Mr Entsch said it was disappointing the offer was rejected as he had been prioritised "due to his circumstance" ahead of many others on the waiting list to be offered accommodation.

