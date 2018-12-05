Menu
Crime

Out-of-contract Jarryd Hayne’s dramatic descent

by Matthew Benns
5th Dec 2018 6:11 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM
JUST a few years ago the Hayne Plane was taking off in the US National Football League.

But on Tuesday that flight was grounded for out-of-contract NRL star Jarryd Hayne as he reported to Castle Hill Police station as part of his bail conditions.

The 30-year-old was charged last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in the Hunter Region in September.

Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media
Fallen rugby league star Jarryd Hayne reports to Castle Hill police station as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Matrix Media

 

Hayne was driven to the police station in a black Audi Q7 by a woman believed to be his girlfriend Amellia Bonnici, mother of his daughter Beliviah Ivy.

He is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10.

