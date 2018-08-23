Outlaws, vandals, drugs and anxiety in Gympie court

FULL RANGE: Gympie Magistrates Court has heard the full range of human misbehaviour this week.

Anxiety fine

ANXIETY led a young Gympie man to court on Monday, where he was fined $750 for obstructing police.

Harry Stig, 19, pleaded guilty to the July 25 charge, but told the court a fear of being returned to jail led him to run from police in Mary St after they suspected he had been involved in a drug transaction.

The court was told Stig showed signs consistent with drug use. Police found nothing in his possession. Stig told the court he had panicked and run down Mary St to escape the possibility of being returned to jail, after having been released about three months previously.

Vandal to pay compo

A YOUNG Monkland man's $800 vandalism fine is the least of his worries after he was also ordered to pay more than $3000 worth of restitution to his victim.

Kia John Allen Reed, 18, of North Deep Creek pleaded guilty to a charge of wilfully damaging a car at Gympie Central shopping centre on August 2.

Magistrate John Parker fined him $800 and ordered he pay restitution of $3169.02 compensation for damage caused when he elbowed the car's bonnet and kicked a mudguard. He told police he had anger issues, the court was told.

Deer hunter fined

A GLASTONBURY man's deer- hunting business suffered a setback when he shot a deer without permission on private property, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday.

Michael Thomas Wolgast, 27, pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon and taking wildlife without permission on January12. The court was told he had been driving on Bella Creek Rd, where it crossed private property, and shot a deer he had hit with his car. He was fined $800.

Wrong meds

A WOMAN suffering side-effects from anxiety medication took vodka and pre-mix bourbon from a bottle shop without paying, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday. Linda Rachel Davy, 47, pleaded guilty to the offence, occurred on July 4 offence, and was fined $450 with no conviction recorded.

'Outlaw' penalised

A GYMPIE mother of two seemed to have adopted an "outlaw” lifestyle with no respect for other people's property, magistrate John Parker said on Tuesday. Kaitlin Lee Lagosha, 29, of Monkland, pleaded guilty to three counts of trespassing, one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, four of failing to properly dispose of syringes, and unlawful possession of a vehicle between April 23 and May 5.

She was jailed for four months with immediate parole.

DNA test concern

A GYMPIE man, 19, has been fined $600, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order on April 4.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, was fined $600 for offences which also included possession of two water pipes used for drug consumption.

The man told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday he was awaiting DNA tests to determine if the woman's expected child was his.

The two were no longer together and were "going through difficulties,” he told the court.

He admitted grabbing her by the arm and hitting her in the face.

Father fined $1000

A MONKLAND man was fined $1000 when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday on drug charges.

Shane Clement Buckley, 43, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana, meth amphetamine and drug utensils when police raided his home on July 27.

His legal representative told the court Buckley, now a father of three, had been the victim of a violent assault in 2014.

He had been kicked in the head with steel capped boots and had never fully recovered, she said.

He had been unable to work and suffered "crippling migraines”.

He had been using marijuana to help him deal with depression and he and his wife had lost their house three months ago.