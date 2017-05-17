26°
Outdoor events spectacular at this year's Show

Arthur Gorrie
| 17th May 2017 6:27 PM
BIG SHOW, HUGE JOB: Gympie Show president Joe Mooney ready for this year's Gympie Show.
BIG SHOW, HUGE JOB: Gympie Show president Joe Mooney ready for this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE Show Society president Joe Mooney was too busy to be tired, as he wrestled fencing into place in preparation for an amazing program of ring events at this year's Show.

Rarely home recently he says his livestock transport business is over the top at the moment as people move cattle all over the place.

Then it was straight to the Showgrounds, where the adrenalin is running high.

"It's a massive show. There's a lot of firsts," he said.

 

Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show.
Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

There is, for example the aptly named Beast and the super-spooky ghost train, the biggest of its kind in Australia and here in Gympie for its regional Australian debut.

Named The Spook, it's been road tested at every capital city in the country.

Owner Trent Woodall says Gympie was chosen on its merits, above many bigger shows.

 

Timothy and Jeremy White on a ride at the Gympie Show.
Timothy and Jeremy White on a ride at the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

"I picked Gympie because it has a reputation of being a cracker - a really good show," he said.

Joe Mooney agrees.

"The rough stock events will be big," the former rodeo rider said of the bull riding, and bareback and saddle bronc riding events.

"I rode bulls for 18 years," he said "and was a cowboy protector (or clown, as they call it - or idiot of you want) for 25 years.

"The Queensland Showjumping Championships are on over two days. "We've got the RM Williams truck and that's amazing. It's usually only for Royals and major national events, but I've been working on them for a while.

 

Trent Woodall owner of The Spook Ghost train, says he can't wait for this year's Gympie Show.
Trent Woodall owner of The Spook Ghost train, says he can't wait for this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

"The university Technology Hub, the Education Trail - that's brand new to the Show.

"We've had to make extra space in Machinery Alley and the sideshow area is a lot bigger than normal."

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie show 2017 joe mooney machinery alley rodeo showjumping sideshow alley

