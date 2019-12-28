Outdoor dining on radar for Imbil

OUTDOOR dining at Imbil is in the works as part of a pitch to build four shops alongside Yabba Creek.

The development, lodged with Gympie Regional Council last week, wants to establish four shops and a two-bedroom house on vacant land fronting Lambert Hyne Dr.

The retail stores combined will have 180sq m of floor space, and rear deck for outdoor dining and seating.

Sketch of the proposed Imbil shop development.

Planners Project Urban, who have lodged the plans on behalf of Murphy Builders, said the carpark would be in a “semi-basement” area screened from the street.

A new footpath is included in the plans.

Trees on the land will be kept “where possible”, the developers said.

It is the second pitch to build shops at Imbil to be lodged in 18 months.

A 5000sq m development which would include a bakery, three retail shops and a restaurant has been in the works since July last year.

Location for planned Imbil restaurant and shops

This project would be built in three stages: the first includes the bakery and retail shops; the restaurant would be stage two; and two more shops if needed.

It would be centred around a camphor laurel tree on the site, a plant classified as a weed.

Developer Fredsville Investment said the tree was an “irreplaceable” feature it wanted to keep.

This development is still being considered by the council.