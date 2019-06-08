OUTCRY: GRC plans to take the 'Gympie' out of our tourism

A POTENTIAL council takeover and re-branding of Gympie's heritage sites, including the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum, has provoked outrage among volunteers.

Museum publicity officer Frank Kopke said the group was "strongly opposed" to the plan, which was proposed in last October's Gympie Region Tourism Discussion Paper 2018-2028.

The "actions for consideration" include a suggestion to change the ownership of the museum from volunteer-run to paid employees.

Renaming the Mining Museum to the Australian Heritage Village and Museum, the Woodwork Museum to the Australian Woodwork and Transport Museum, and the Scottish Mine to the Australian Scottish Mine is also proposed.

"'Australia' has more impact than Gympie or indeed Queensland," the paper says.

"If it's 'Australian' it resonates more with consumers."

A number of the items at the museums would be shifted around, and removed if they did not fit into each site's specific themes.

"There is some duplication of exhibits and therefore a "sameness" between the heritage locations and professional curation would enhance the collections further," the paper says.

The suggestions include the Mining Museum be turned into a "heritage village and let (the) Scottish Mine focus on gold exhibits".

Mr Kopke was frustrated the plan would include no compensation to the Historical Society for its efforts.

"The hard work of the past 50 years is in danger," he said.

The group opposed the proposal in November when submissions were open, but it has not received a response.

He said there appeared to be no compensation on offer for the society's assets, either.

A council spokesman said a draft Gold Mine Museum plan would be open for public debate later this year.

"The tourism discussion paper was created to initiate dialogue and inform the development of a proposed tourism strategy," he said.

"This element of the engagement process has now closed and officers are now creating a draft tourism strategy for public comment.

"These views will be considered when developing the final tourism strategy and then presented to council for endorsement."

However, Mining Museum member Ron Owen said there were already trust issues due to an ongoing dispute between the heritage group and the council over ownership of historic items being used by the Mary Valley Rattler and compensation for a loaned locomotive.

"The idea of replacing the members of the historical society is despicable," Mr Owen said. "There's a lifetime of work gone into that place."

He said anything not specifically related to the site would be out the door under the plan, including items like Andrew Bailey's boxing gloves.

"It's all got to go," he said.