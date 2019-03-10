Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Self storage is looking attractive to some investors.
Self storage is looking attractive to some investors. StorageOne
Business

Self-storage investment boom hits Queensland

by Phil Bartsch
10th Mar 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRONG demand for Queensland's self-storage facilities from income-focused investors is pushing up sale prices in the lucrative asset class.

In a $4.65 million deal, StorageOne Rockhampton on the state's central coast has been snapped up by interests linked to the Store Local Group.

The design-built facility comprises 295 storage units and was sold with a DA permit in place for an additional 127 ground level units.

It is one of only three major self-storage facilities on the north side of Rockhampton.

Box Commercial's Robert Stanley-Turner, who negotiated the deal, said the property sold "well in excess of initial estimates".

It followed the sale of another Queensland self-storage facility he brokered on the Sunshine Coast.

Airport Self Storage in Marcoola, an early-style facility with 119 units and permits for additional units, sold for $4.5 million to National Self Storage. It drew strong buyer interest due to its location just outside the expanding Sunshine Coast Airport.

The two properties had a similar gross income and sold for close to the same yield, around 7 per cent, despite a large difference in their assessed land values.

The assessed land values at the time of the sales of the Rockhampton and Marcoola facilities were $735,000 and $1.5 million, respectively.

Mr Stanley-Turner said the two sales in the booming self-storage sector highlighted the importance of reliable income for investors and the paradox in the way the market valued the assets.

He said land value in an increasing number of cases counted for little in the overall price and yield struck.

"It's a bit of a paradox, considering we're used to land value being a major determinant of selling price," he said.

"The two facilities had a similar gross income, so perhaps it underlines the focus of self-funded retirees and investors - reliable income really is king in today's world."

business opportunity investment self storage storage

Top Stories

    Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

    premium_icon Gympie fighter fuming at International Women's Day snub

    News The featherweight contender was left off a tribute video.

    • 10th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

    premium_icon No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

    News The ute was later retrieved from the water.

    • 10th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
    Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    premium_icon Chase gets to tackle big boys in upcoming tournaments

    News 'It was fun to play as part of a team in a competitive environment'

    Truck crashes onto train tracks in early morning drama

    premium_icon Truck crashes onto train tracks in early morning drama

    News Five-hour crash scene after truck lands on railway line