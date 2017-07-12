21°
Out of the ashes and into the future

Shelley Strachan | 12th Jul 2017 3:40 PM

THE doors to the new Kandanga Pub are open and the beers are flowing, though the "official” grand opening will take place next Saturday, July 22.

It's will be a great day for the Greensills and for the loyal customers who have all made do with good Aussie cheer for more than 18 months.

One Mile State School, another victim of fire, does not seem to have missed a beat since the new school term began just days after three classrooms were razed - the capability and resilience of this regional/rural community once again proving it is indomitable.

It's the kind of attitude that - if you'll pardon me, Mr Trump - made Australia great and will make the Gympie region even greater as it moves into the future.

Looking into that future, the Smithfield St revitalisation appears increasingly impressive as it nears completion - that grand opening is in less than two weeks at the Winter Trees on Mary festival on July 26 - and the Excelsior Medical Centre is preparing to undergo a significant expansion that will offer more local health services.

All good news for the Gympie region.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial comment kandanga pub opinion smithfield st

