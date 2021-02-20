Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
A young mother and her two-year-old daughter have been reported missing in an ‘out of character’ disappearance.
Crime

‘Out of character’: Mum and her two-year-old are missing

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 10:29 AM

Police are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a woman and her two-year-old daughter after they haven't been in contact since yesterday.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell Street in Browns Plains leaving Ipswich train station at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Brogan Almat has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat has been reported missing.

Police believe the pair were possibly in company of a man and another woman.

Family are concerned for their safety and wellbeing, as Ms Almat had not been in contact.

A police spokesman said the actions of Ms Almat was "out of character".

Ms Almat is described as Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with black hair.

Her two-year-old daughter is described as Aboriginal with curly brown hair.

Anyone who has information about where they both are, is urged to immediately call triple-0.

Originally published as 'Out of character': Mum, two-year-old missing

Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
Brogan Almat's Two-year-old daughter has been reported missing.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Aldi vacuum burns woman

      Aldi vacuum burns woman
      • 20th Feb 2021 11:03 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Provocative’ article on gender inequality lacked evidence

        Premium Content ‘Provocative’ article on gender inequality lacked evidence

        Opinion OPINION: Gympie letter writer Merv Welch says he is a strong supporter of female participation in all areas of government and indeed life, but...

        REVEALED: Gympie’s top selling real estate agents

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie’s top selling real estate agents

        Property Real estate is booming, and five of the region’s property consultants have sold...

        3 times the charm for Gympie’s hero MP

        Premium Content 3 times the charm for Gympie’s hero MP

        News Tony Perrett’s extraordinary hat trick of involvement in the rescue of Robert Weber...

        $45k on the line as Gympie arts group left in lurch

        Premium Content $45k on the line as Gympie arts group left in lurch

        News A creative arts group says it could be forced to hand back thousands of dollars in...