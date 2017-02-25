33°
Lifestyle

Authorities beg parents to ban devices in bedrooms at night

Staff reporters | 25th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 8:40 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN alarming number of primary school students are being targeted by online predators, forcing schools to introduce cyber safety education for both youths and their parents.

Principals have revealed a worrying trend of pre-teens being sent naked photos and asked to return the "favour" with their own.

As well as introducing cyber safety programs, many schools have installed sophisticated software on school computers to track threats from predators, stamp out cyber bullying and block porn sites.

But education authorities worry the biggest threat for students is not school laptops, which can be monitored, but phones and tablets owned by students themselves.

They worry that primary students, more of whom are now coming to school with mobile phones, could be stumbling across porn or being targeted by online predators who ask them to simulate sex acts as part of role plays in games.

Authorities are so worried about the technology addiction gripping young people with mobiles they are even pleading with parents to ban devices from bedrooms at night.

One Sunshine Coast school is urging parents to put a daily limit of 45 minutes to an hour on device use and to stop kids from using mobiles an hour before they go to bed because of the impacts it has on sleep patterns.

One parent told how their daughter's personality had completely changed as she spent much of the night online talking to someone on the other side of the world.

Teenage girls, groomed online for months by a "boy" on the other end of a social media chat, were even going to meet absolute strangers for sex.

One girl, who thought she was talking to a boy her own age, was catching a bus to meet him for sex but was stopped by her parents, who had found out just in time.

"It could have been anyone at the other end," one principal, who did not want to be named in relation to the incident, said.

A recent study found two-in-five parents were worried by cyber bullying but only one-in-five were concerned their kids would be unsafe using the internet.

Telstra's Schoolyard to Screen study found one-in-three (36%) of Australian teens had been personally bullied online, with one-in-five saying that had occurred in the past month.

In the case of the region's Catholic schools, education of both parents and children is seen as the key to protecting youngsters against what one official described as "the biggest problem" facing schools today.

Communications manager for Brisbane Catholic Education, John Phelan, said while students signed an agreement on proper use of school computers, they were also taught about online dangers from their earliest days in the classroom.

Parents were also offered advice and could choose to attend a range of workshops and education sessions hosted by the schools.

"One of the biggest problems we face in our schools today - in fact the biggest problem - is the inappropriate use of social media by kids," Mr Phelan said.

"On our school networks we have filters and can lock out inappropriate sites but it is the parents' responsibility to monitor what their children are doing at home.

"Because of that, there is an expectation that our schools will educate parents on the appropriate use of technology by their children."

One of the key messages to parents was the need to ensure students were in a public part of the house when accessing social media, not "locked in their bedroom where no one can see what they are doing".

"It's a concerning world and we are constantly seeing cases before the court where predators are posing as 13, 14, 15-year-old kids but instead they are literally a dirty old man in his 40s or 50s, trying to organise a meet-up or trying to get kids to send them photos," Mr Phelan said.

"That's the message to the kids and particularly to the parents - you never now who it is that you are dealing with online.

"Ideally, we tell them they should actually monitor what their kids are doing and have access to their passwords.

"Really, children in primary school shouldn't be on social media at all because pre-teen kids really don't have the mental filters to be able to determine the bona-fides of the people they are communicating with online."

Immanuel Lutheran College principal, Colin Minke, said parents and educators should all be concerned about what children were doing in cyberspace and the school had put a range of safeguards and education programs in place.

The school was committed to ensuring each student was equipped with the necessary skills to flourish as healthy, safe and active citizens in the 21st Century.

"Given the complex and rapidly changing world, it is essential students acquire critical inquiry skills to research and understand the influences on their own and others' health, safety and wellbeing," Mr Minke said.

"As a core component of our Blended Learning Program, students are actively engaged in programs that promote digital literacy, developing an awareness of their digital footprint and how they can become cyber savvy citizens of the 21st Century.

"All students sign an Acceptable Network Usage Policy and whilst at school, our Cyberhound system protects students from accessing inappropriate information.

"The system allows category-based web filtering and can be adapted for primary or secondary school usage.

"The college has also invested in a new program called AB Tutor, which allows teachers to view every student's screen during class time to ensure they're on task and behaving responsibly."

Students were taught about responsible use of computers from primary school, while the college had an eLearning coordinator and eLearning coaches across to support teachers' understanding of safe and productive digital environments.

Suncoast Christian College principal Greg Mattiske said cyber safety had become a top priority since the college introduced its laptop program because the school felt it had a duty of care to students.

Parents were required to attend a detailed cyber safety briefing before laptops were handed out, while students were also counselled in risks around predators, bullying and inappropriate websites.

The college also used the CyberHound program, which provided protection against pornography, spam, hacking, hate, drugs, phishing, fraud, spyware, malicious and anonymiser (proxy) sites.

It scans internet searches and social networking chat and sends an email alert when a college policy is breached.

But Mr Mattiske said it could not stop everything, so parents were urged to have a policy where students kept technology out of the bedroom, or at least had their bedroom door open.

Some parents were installing apps like OurPact, on devices which they could use to limit internet use and time online.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bullying cyber safety editors picks naked photos predators sexting

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Are you prepared for level 4 water restrictions?

Are you prepared for level 4 water restrictions?

Four townships around Gympie have been hit by the extensive restrictions, is your home prepared?

Shock reaction all round, even from commission

Tony Perrett

Everyone is in shock following the boundary announcements

Cane farmer to be cut off from water supply

HIGH AND DRY: Walkers Point sugar cane farmer Norm Muller amongst his cane fields on Beaver Rock Rd.

"That's our income for this year," he said.

What I wish parents knew about cyber safety

Principal of Suncoast Christian College Greg Mattiske talks about internet safety.

Too many parents are blissfully unaware of the threats

Local Partners

'Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

Do Rags' inventor Arkin Mackay scores scholarship

What's on in the good ol' G-town tomorrow?

What's on in Gympie's community diary?

Gympie's community dairy

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

From roller skating to community expos, there's plenty on.

Red Hatters raise a stir in Widgee

News

Widgee community always has plenty happening

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gympie children needed for auditions

FUN TIMES: Cast members from the GTA pantomine from 2005, Little Red Riding Hood.

Come on kids! Get on board for this fun G150 event.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

land 2 build an empire!

176 Casey Road, Kilkivan 4600

Rural 0 0 $599,000!

Dream cattle country! Perfect land for a solar farm! These 354 acres at Kilkivan Queensland are loaded with potential... and at an amazing price! This large flat...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 ONSITE AUCTION ...

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 NOW ONLY...

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!

12 James Kidd Drive, Monkland 4570

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This is an opportunity for all investors not to be missed! Whether you are a first time investor, or looking for another property to add to your portfolio!

Great investment opportunity!

Unit 6 66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Town House 2 2 1 OFFER'S OVER...

This well presented Townhouse is ideal for low maintenance living. Split level divided by a internal timber staircase with storage underneath. Bottom level...

PIE CREEK MAGIC&#39;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Lowset brick home on fully fenced 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the local...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

RICH MARY RIVER COUNTRY

Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 2 $995,000

The opportunity now exists to purchase quality country in the sought after Mary Valley. 128 acres (52.02ha) planted to Kikuyu, Paspalum, Winter Clover and Couch. ...

BIG SHED FOR THE HANDYMAN

9 Walsh Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Modern Hardiplank home. High position. Family friendly area. Full-length front verandah and very private rear verandah, perfect for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms...

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

15 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000

First home-buyer or investor? Take a look at these bargains.

Red Hill Rd cafe property under the hammer Saturday

HOT PROPERTY: 14 Red Hill Rd, Gympie is going under the hammer.

Are you in the market for a place to run a coffee shop?

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!