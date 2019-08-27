Out! Ashes set for umpire changes

THE Ashes will have two brand new umpires when the series heads to Manchester after the opening three Tests were littered with errors including a last-day shocker at Headingley that could have decided the Test.

Joel Wilson, who had a record-equalling eight decisions overturned on review in the opening Test at Edgbaston, and who also denied an Australian LBW appeal when England needed two runs to win, which was shown to be out, is done for the series.

So is Kiwi Chris Gaffaney who had seven decisions overturned in Leeds, with South African senior umpire Marais Erasmus and rookie Sri Lankan Ruchira Palliyaguruge set to control proceedings in the fourth Test.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Despite the outrageously good match winning effort from Ben Stokes' at Headingley, the umpiring remains in the spotlight, not just because of Wilson's not out decision, but also amid accusations the DRS system - which showed he should have been out - was flawed.

Through the opening three Tests there were 50 decisions by both umpires reviewed, with 19 of them, or 38 per cent, overturned by the third umpire.

But while Australian captain Tim Paine was adamant Stokes was out in the dying stages of Sunday's thrilling match, the England all-rounder was convinced the DRS system was "broken".

Nathan Lyon pleads for an LBW decision after striking Ben Stokes on the pads late at Leeds. Pic: Getty Images

Several cricket pundits joined in, with former England bowler Derek Pringle, now a respected cricket writer, sceptical of the replay which showed the ball from Nathan Lyon would have gone on to hit both middle and leg stumps.

I felt that final lbw v Stokes was missing leg when saw it live. V surprised when Hawkeye had it hitting middle&leg. Lyon did not turn it enough from angle he bowled from to achieve that. I think predictive path fooled a bit after it deviated off Stokes front pad https://t.co/7NZYg0RvNW — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) August 26, 2019

"I felt that final lbw v Stokes was missing leg when (I) saw it live," Pringle said on Twitter.

"Lyon did not turn it enough from (the) angle he bowled from to achieve that. I think predictive path fooled a bit after it deviated off Stokes front pad."

But the quality of the DRS pales in comparison to Australia's horror reviewing record, one coach Justin Langer conceded they needed to address, given the large numbers in the series so far.

Paine has not got one review right in nine while fielding, while only six of 16 reviews while batting have been overturned in Australia's favour.

Australian captain Tim Paine is given by umpire Joel Wilson — after a review. Pic: Getty Images

Australian opener David Warner blew a review when he was dismissed for a second innings duck at Headingley, with little in his favour.

Paine also conceded making a "spur of the moment" decision to review a not out LBW appeal in the third last over of the match, which meant they couldn't review the final appeal.

Langer spoke about poor reviewing at both Lord's and now in Leeds, and demanded it get better.

"We've been really poor at it this whole series," Langer said.

"We talked a lot about getting better at our reviews. There wasn't so many this game as there were at Lord's, but certainly we have control of that. We have your way we go about it, but sometimes you don't quite get it right."