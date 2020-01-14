’Our water business is everyone’s business’

Mayor Mick Curran says the region has been left to deal with multiple legacy issues in its water services.

Mayor Mick Curran says the region has been left to deal with multiple legacy issues in its water services.

LIFE is about challenges. Some are caused by outside influences, over which we have no control.

Many residents and primary producers in our drought-declared region are facing extreme challenges brought on by the dry weather conditions we are experiencing.

There is no doubt the wait for drought-breaking rain is harrowing and what adds another layer of frustration is the fact the weather is out of our control.

In the meantime, the people of our region who rely on the land for their income are being impacted.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

As a leader in our community, it is hard to stand by while this happens.

However there are certain things the council can control that go some way to minimise the effects of the drought.

The management of our water supply and water reserves is an area where the council invests significant resources.

Mick Curran

We have come a long way in this space and have upgraded a number of facilities in our regional areas, like the Mary Valley, to ensure residents are getting the water they need.

We have teamed up with universities to explore how best to save our water. The water allocation trial at Amamoor, which is still running, is one of those initiatives.

And internally we are constantly evaluating how we, as a council, can deliver the best water and sewerage service possible without it reflecting exorbitantly elsewhere, for example in rates.

During this term of the council, we have faced challenges around water and sewerage head-on to address the legacy issues identified in the now publicly released water and sewerage report.

I want to take this opportunity to be very clear: our water business is everybody’s business and the council will continue to make sure we deliver this vital service to the standard expected by our community.