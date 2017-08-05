Our talented young people show us how

WINNERS: Gympie Eisteddfod Sacred Singing winners, from James Nash High School, are (back) Hayden Capell, Peta Kishawi, Naomi Thurlow, Seth Tramacchi (front) Stevie O'Donnell, Red Smith, Naomi Kassulke, Aeris Sheppard and Ezra White.

SEVERAL hundred performances later, Gympie region's Eisteddfod for 2017 has left us with reason to be proud.

Eisteddfod president Thelma Reisenleiter was among the proudest of us all yesterday.

The eight-day cultural event featured the best of Gympie region's young talent, with impressive performances all round.

Singing, choral and solo, combined with instrumental performances from concert bands and other ensembles as well as solo acts to cover every classification of music.

Dance performances also covered contemporary, jazz, tap dancing and classical ballet among other classifications.

Piano was the instrument of the day on Wednesday.

Then came speech and drama, including verse speaking and Bible readings, also among other classifications.

More than 700 performances took place at Gympie Civic Centre during the week.

And organising that did not happen by accident, not entirely by accident anyway, as Mrs Reisenleiter made clear.

"It's all improvised to some extent," she admitted.

But the improvisation took place within a framework kept in place by a dedicated group of volunteers.

"This was one of our biggest eisteddfods for many years," she said.

Hundreds of young people were involved in the choral performances alone.

"The standard was excellent and it was just thrilling for those fortunate enough to be in the building to hear them," she said.

Students from primary and high schools took part in the 28 sessions of the Gympie Eisteddfod 2017.

Mrs Reisenleiter credited the talented competitors as well as her army of volunteers who do the organising, free, each year.