OUR SAY: Time to ban beach revheads

File photo: If done sensibly, at low speed and below the high tide mark, little damage is done. Jonathon Hughes

CALLS from a Coast academic for discussion on limiting 4WD access on beaches has merit.

University of the Sunshine Coast Professor Thomas Schlacher said research proved 4WDs were causing a lasting effect on national parks like Noosa North Shore and Fraser Island.

He said recreational beach driving not only harmed native wildlife but destroyed sand dunes and had a lasting effect.

I'd agree with a lot of what Professor Schlacher has said but I wouldn't go as far as banning 4WDs from the beach.

I have been driving on the beach from Fraser to Noosa with friends and family since I was a child.

In my view the problem isn't driving on the beach.

Idiots who drive at high speed, over dunes and above the high tide mark are the problem.

There is no doubt they're destroying the environment.

I'm afraid to say it but I have seen it happen far too often.

The answer, however, is not banning all people from driving the beach but banning the inconsiderate hoons who think the beach is a place to rip and tear.

If we are going to protect the environment, and we should, the full force of the law should be used to fine and ban beach revheads from our national parks.