OUR SAY: Easter break ends in 'most tragic way imaginable'

YESTERDAY the Easter holidays came to an end in the most tragic way imaginable.



Two people lost their lives in a crash near Tiaro.



Those people should have been heading home, hopefully after a weekend of fun and family.



My heart goes out to their families and friends.



There is nothing worse than losing someone you love and words honestly mean nothing in this situation.



But I hope their loved ones get the support they need in the coming days and weeks.



Every Easter and Christmas, the police remind us of the fatal five and to take care on our roads.



But crashes still happen, tearing families apart and leaving people devastated.



It's a sobering reminder to all of us how easily a day on our roads can turn to horror.



There are things we can all do to avoid a crash, including avoiding distraction and inattention and keeping our eyes on the road, making sure we never drive under the influence, by wearing seatbelts and sticking to the speed limit.



Personally my great vulnerability on the road is fatigue.



When travelling long distances, especially on special occasions like Easter and Christmas, make sure you stop regularly and take break as often as necessary.

