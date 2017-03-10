Our political leaders are not the best role models

LEADERSHIP skills are important, and one can be grateful the students gathered at Cooloola Christian College are learning from role models and not taking lessons from our country's leaders.

We can start with Malcolm Turnbull and the LNP, who have decided the best way to maintain their leadership is by infuriating a lot of voters.

Then there is Pauline Hanson, who ahead of Western Australia's election capitalised on the growing dissatisfaction with the major parties by making - and then apologising for - inaccurate statements about vaccination, while also dealing with ageism accusations and backtracking on GST comments.

This should open the door for the Greens, but for some reason they've never been able to jump on board the dissatisfaction wagon and move beyond 10% support.

And then there's Bill Shorten, whose only claim to fame at the moment is that he's just there, like a wooden post in a paddock, yet has a real chance at taking the title ala Steven Bradbury.

It seems the goal is not to storm across the finish line, but simply collapse in sight of it and hope for the best.

Seeing our youth learning the skills to take Australia forward is fantastic. Hopefully, though, we won't have to wait for their generation to grow up to see leadership in action.