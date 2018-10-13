Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Jegers and Renee Albrecht from the Gympie Times.
Troy Jegers and Renee Albrecht from the Gympie Times. Renee Albrecht
News

Our 'Pilch' says goodbye to The Gympie Times after 11 years

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

Photographer Renee Albrecht
Photographer Renee Albrecht MPS75

THE Gympie Times bade farewell to a local legend yesterday afternoon with the departure of long-time chief photographer Renee Albrecht.

A popular and well-loved member of the community she has called home for most of her life, "Pilch” built an incredible legacy over her 11-year journey with the Times, earning consistent acclaim and two News Media Award (formerly PANPA) nominations for her work.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On the eve of embarking on her next chapter alongside husband Tyson at Albrecht Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Mrs Albrecht said she would miss "the people” more than anything else.

"I'm going to miss my workmates and (photographing) people in the community equally,” she said.

"It's been a good journey, it's been challenging every day but it's never the same any day and I've loved it ... but it's the right time for a change.

"There's been a lot of emotional times seeing people at their lowest but you also see people at their highest.

"You can go to an accident one day and be seeing newborn babies the next, it's the nature of the job.

"I've loved showing people in their rawest form, I'm a people person and I think that's why I got this job in the first place.”

THE GYMPIE TIMES PHOTOGRAPHER A FINALIST FOR NATIONAL AWARD

'Pilch' in her element, behind the camera.
'Pilch' in her element, behind the camera. Josh Preston

Incoming cameraman Troy Jegers joins the team after previously living in Batemans Bay, Wollongong and Brisbane.

Mr Jegers said he was looking forward to building on an impressive resume, which includes capturing champion boxer Jeff Horn and the band Sheppard.

"My first camera was a $5 camera my nan bought me at a garage sale and once I got enough money together ... I bought myself a camera and decided I wanted to study photography,” he said.

"Every photographer says their favourite part of the job is capturing a moment in time and sometimes you really are.

"I'm excited to be here, I already feel like a part of the team and I'm becoming a part of this community.”

gympie community gympie news gympie people gympie region humans of gympie news media awards our say photographer renee albrecht the gympie times
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Opinion: Traveston dam figures amiss

    premium_icon Opinion: Traveston dam figures amiss

    News 'It is very difficult to put a three and a half year saga into one page of news print'

    WARNING: Which Gympie region roads are closed right now

    WARNING: Which Gympie region roads are closed right now

    News Council and TMR have issued the traffic alerts.

    DOUBLE TROUBLE: Tino's perfect debut in the green and gold

    premium_icon DOUBLE TROUBLE: Tino's perfect debut in the green and gold

    News Fa'asuamaleaui was the one to bust down the wall.

    LIKE A SNOWSTORM: Gympie lettuce farm battered by Hailnado

    premium_icon LIKE A SNOWSTORM: Gympie lettuce farm battered by Hailnado

    News $34,000 in income destroyed at McIntosh Creek farm.

    Local Partners