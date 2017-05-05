25°
Our new and old venue - Pavilion's $1.1 million facelift

Arthur Gorrie
| 5th May 2017 5:00 AM
ACCESS: Cristian Lenske endorses the wheelchair accessible upstairs entertainment area at Gympie's new-look Pavilion.
ACCESS: Cristian Lenske endorses the wheelchair accessible upstairs entertainment area at Gympie's new-look Pavilion. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE has a brand new, much more accessible function venue, right where the old one was.

"It's the Pavilion's first major facelift since 1995,” Mayor Mick Curran said this week as he took a look around the new facilities upstairs at Gympie Showgrounds.

And "major” is the word for the a project representing just over $1 million shared between the Gympie Regional Council and Federal Government.

"Ultimately it's a better facility for the main users, the Gympie Show and the Turf Club, but also for other functions, conferences and meetings.”

Turf Club president Shane Gill was almost awe-struck as he described the new venue.

"The timber work and the design are fantastic,” he said. "The architect has done a great job catering for what people want.

"Every Queenslander likes to have a deck and I can just imagine people out there watching the races.

"And it's so vibrant. It was always a great venue but now it's that much more appealing. The council is to be commended on their achievements,” he said.

"I'd never been inside to have a close look until this week. I don't think there's anything else that comes close to it.”

"It's a lot better,” said an enthusiastic council Access Advisory Committee chair Roxanne MacGregor.

Wheelchair access was a problem in the old lift, which was cramped and key operated.

"The new lift is a lot better and more practical to use,” she said. "It's great.”

And it is just the beginning.

"Stage Two, which will involve downstairs as well, could be a couple of years away,” Cr Curran said.

Topics:  gympie regional council gympie showgrounds gympie turf club the pavilion

