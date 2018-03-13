Our mission impossible - getting to the Commonwealth Games

NO LIGHT AT THE END OF THIS TUNNEL: Getting to the Commonwealth Games will be an impossible task for Gympie residents.

NO LIGHT AT THE END OF THIS TUNNEL: Getting to the Commonwealth Games will be an impossible task for Gympie residents. Contributed

GETTING to the Commonwealth Games will be mission impossible for Gympie people, with roads jammed and public transport impenetrable.

"Pack a lunch, some water and a tent,” said public transport advocate Jeff Addison.

"I'd hate to be trying to get to the Games from Gympie.”

He said Sunshine Coast residents faced an all-day return journey to get to some events by public transport.

And that 10 to 12 hours did not include the time taken to line up, get into the venue and watch the event, he said.

Mr Addison says Gympie people can take Sunshine Coast travelling times and add at least an hour.

Catching the train from Gympie will be a logistical nightmare and could make a day trip not just demanding but impossible.

Travel by train from Nambour, one hour by car to the south, is still an impractical journey.

To get real public transport service, Gympie people are best advised to drive to Caboolture, where they can link up with urban public transport systems.

Caboolture is an hour and a half from Gympie and even then, some trips could be more than five hours each way.

"They've stripped the Sunshine Coast services to beef up the Brisbane and Gold Coast ones,” he said yesterday.

The Games run from April 4 to 15, but Mr Addison says television or online viewing might be the only option.

He says average travel times from Nambour will be more than seven hours.

The poor service to our part of the world comes on top of a 38 per cent cut to Sunshine Coast commuter services since February 2015.

Mr Addison says he has spent more than 40 hours preparing a spreadsheet showing travel times to various events.

He says only about 54 per cent of Games events are accessible by public transport from here.

A government representative said the Games would be Australia's largest sporting event in a decade. Gold Coast rail services will be tripled.