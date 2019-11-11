Menu
Jason McPherson.
News

Our ‘Macca’ up for national gong at Wallabies awards night

Shelley Strachan
11th Nov 2019 3:49 PM
GYMPIE rugby union stalwart Jason McPherson has been named one of five finalists for the Australian Wallabies Volunteer of the Year award.

The national winner will be announced at the Rugby Australia awards night this Thursday.

Mr McPherson - aka “Macca” - has already been named the Queensland Reds Volunteer of the Year, an honour which “blew him away” last month.

Gympie Hammers Rugby Union club president Jason McPherson is Queensland Rugby Union Volunteer of the Year.
He is now up against volunteers from Palmerston, the Norwest Bulls, Harlequin and Elizabeth Rugby Union Football Clubs to take home a $10,000 grant and the Volunteer of the Year crown at the awards night.

Mr McPherson has worked tirelessly to play a pivotal role in building the sport in Gympie. His passion and commitment are hard to beat.

After picking up the Queensland Reds award, all he could talk about was the club and the players.

“This award is the cream on the cake of what we have built with the school rugby and growing the juniors in our club,” he said.

It is no small part thanks to Mr McPherson’s dedication and drive that the Gympie Hammers have a solid foundation to build for the next few years.

‘Macca’ and the club are focused now on entering an A-grade team in either the upcoming season or in 2021.

“We start training in about eight weeks and we will try to have a few names in place to see where we are at,” he said.

Good luck on Thursday night Macca, from the team here at The Gympie Times.

Jason McPherson and Stella Crumblin.
