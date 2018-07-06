Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EKKA BOUND: Gympie women Josie Laird and Emily Cunningham are taking Gympie to state-wide prominence and helping keep country shows alive.
EKKA BOUND: Gympie women Josie Laird and Emily Cunningham are taking Gympie to state-wide prominence and helping keep country shows alive. Contributed
News

Our girls saving the iconic Queensland country show

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Gympie women Josie Laird and Emily Cunningham are putting Gympie in the lead when it comes to saving that rural industry icon, the Queensland country show.

The two Gympie region champions have taken their victories at the Gympie Show to the next level, the regional competition, which was judged in Kilcoy recently.

And they won in a double header victory for Gympie region.

Josie is now the Near North Coast Sub Chamber Showgirl and Emily is the regional Rural Ambassador, a task closely associated with promoting regional shows everywhere in Australia.

It is a challenging time for regional agricultural shows, with competition from a wide range of industry exhibitions and rival theme park entertainment venues.

So, is the next stop the Royal Brisbane Show, the iconic Ekka?

"That's the plan,” Josie said.

The Ekka is where the two Gympie women will be contesting the state titles.

"There are 11 regional 'sub chambers' and they can all put people up as showgirl entrants for the state titles,” Josie said.

"Emily just won the rural ambassador title for the sub chamber, which is judged on agricultural knowledge and how this is facilitated by shows.

The showgirl title is more about community involvement and youth engagement.”

"For the community, by the community” is the slogan that agricultural shows live by and some communities are lucky they do.

"Australia's unique agricultural shows offer $9.6 million in economic benefits” as well as "educational and cultural experiences,” a Shows Queensland spokesman said yesterday.

emily cunningham exhibition gympie show jodie laird shows queensland
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mums the most important weapon in obesity fight

    Mums the most important weapon in obesity fight

    News QUEENSLAND’S top doctor says mothers hold the key to shutting down Queensland’s spiralling obesity crisis.

    • 6th Jul 2018 4:48 AM
    Shock stats put sugar tax back on agenda

    premium_icon Shock stats put sugar tax back on agenda

    Health Nutrition experts call for sugar tax and ad restrictions.

    • 6th Jul 2018 4:38 AM
    Mum blows .225% with keys in hand

    premium_icon Mum blows .225% with keys in hand

    Crime Slumped over steering wheel with car keys, bad place to sleep it off

    Good turn follows bad for truckie, now working for safety

    premium_icon Good turn follows bad for truckie, now working for safety

    News "Micro-sleep' blamed for off-road crash near Goomeri

    Local Partners