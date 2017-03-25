30°
Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Seanna Cronin, APN Entertainment Editor | 25th Mar 2017 10:05 AM
RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.
RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast. Seanna Cronin

SHE may not have scored back-to-back wins at the CMC Music Awards this week, but Caitlyn Shadbolt still enjoyed one of the most exciting weeks of her career so far.

The Gympie-reared star has a hit new song, My Breakup Anthem is at the top of the iTunes country charts.

"It went up to No.1 within like 12 hours," she said.

"It was sitting at No.3 and I saw Keith Urban was at No.1. I was, like, 'OK, No.3's going to be it. But when it went to No.1 I was like, 'oh my gosh, this is cool'.

"It was cool to finally get it out there."

The 20-year-old was a hit on the red carpet at the glittering event in a voluminous black gown designed by Sunshine Coast's Judy Copley.

"She did such an incredible job," Caitlyn said.

PASSIONATE ABOUT HOME-GROWN GYMPIE ARTISTS? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC: https://www.gympietimes.com.au/topic/humans-of-gympie/

"I've never worn black on a red carpet before but I thought I'd try something different."

After being named CMC's New Artist of the Year last year, Caitlyn was up for Female Australian Artist of the Year, which went to Chelsea Basham.

Caitlyn also said she was honoured to perform Boys from the Bush as part of a tribute to CMC Hall of Fame inductee Lee Kernaghan.

Cailtyn will treat fans to two songs from her upcoming debut album, Songs on My Sleeve, during her set at the CMC Rocks music festival tomorrow in Ipswich.

She's also keen to watch this year's international headliners The Dixie Chicks.

"The whole atmosphere is awesome," she said.

"Their (The Dixie Chicks) songs have been embedded in my head since I was in nappies.

"It's a treat to have these guys come to Australia."

She hopes the Gympie Muster, in light of the recent mass resignations, will also continue to bring country music's biggest stars to the region.

"It's scary, I guess, for an artist, because every year everyone talks about it, like, 'Oh, are you going this year?'," she said.

"So this year for it to be a possibility it's not happening is a little scary, but I totally believe whatever has happened will be resolved."

Gympie Times

Topics:  caitlyn shadbolt cmc music awards humans of gympie itunes country charts my breakup anthem no.1

