Our Bride of the Year takes Goomeri to the nation

JOY FOREVER: Dominique and Callum Glasgow aim to make their wedding day last a little longer. Married in November, the Goomeri bride has her sights set on the Bride of the Year title. Vicki Miller Photography

WHEN Dominique and Callum Glasgow tied the knot in November, a national bridal competition win was probably the last thing on their minds.

But it has taken on new significance since, as Dominique confirmed yesterday.

Dominique is now in the running to be national Bride of the Year, a title conferred annually by True Bride, a website dedicated to the real brides of the world.

"There are no models on the site, only people who are actually brides,” she said yesterday.

The site's January finalist, Dominique now needs help from as many of us as possible in order to win the prize, which includes $2000 cash.

And readers are welcome to help Dominique win that prize, by voting for her on the True Bride website.

"The original Bride of the Year competition is a tribute to Australian brides everywhere,” a True Bride representative said.

" It's True Bride's way of saying a warm and sincere thank you,” the site explains.

And the idea is also part of a genuine feel-good exercise "for helping to make your wedding day last just a little bit longer”.

This year will be the competition's 19th.

Dominique explained yesterday that each month's finalists were in the running for the annual competition prize.

"I'm in the finals with 22 brides,” she said.

Voting is easy. And you can vote more than once.

One caution is needed however. You may need to send a separate email for each vote.

So you have to care enough to at least vote once every time you think of it.

She says she is absolutely in favour of the True Bride philosophy.

The site is all about real brides and the competition is all about making the joy of the wedding day last a little longer.

"There are no glamorous models, no fancy location shoots and no fabrication - just a dedication to 'True Brides' everywhere, the website says.

We dedicate this article at least to one particular bride, the one from Goomeri, our preferred Bride of the Month.