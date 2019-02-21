Menu
Angela Jeffries tragically died in a motorcycle accident on Friday afternoon.
Angela Jeffries tragically died in a motorcycle accident on Friday afternoon.
'Our Angie': Tributes for mum killed in motorbike crash

Shayla Bulloch
21st Feb 2019 9:18 AM
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "dearly loved" Sunshine Coast mother who tragically died in a motorcycle crash last week.

Angela Nichole Jeffries has been remembered by her partner, two daughters and five grandchildren as a "much loved and treasured" woman in wake of her sudden death.

 

Angela and her partner Chris were described as
Angela and her partner Chris were described as "soul mates".

The 49-year-old Ilkley woman was killed Friday afternoon when the motorbike she was riding collided with a truck on the D'Aguilar Hwy.

Police believe she may have been attempting to overtake a truck when the crash occurred about 3.20pm south-west of Kilcoy at Woolmar.

The 58-year-old truck driver was not injured. The Forensic Crash unit is investigating.

 

(From left): Angela with her daughter Casey on her wedding day, other daughter Tiah and partner Chris.
(From left): Angela with her daughter Casey on her wedding day, other daughter Tiah and partner Chris.

Loved ones have taken to social media to share their condolences saying Angela will be fondly remembered by her large family.

Formerly from Caloundra, "Angie" will be remembered at her home town in a service at Gregson and Weight Chapel, 5 Gregson Plc, Caloundra.

 

Angela and her large family including her two daughters, partner and grandchildren.
Angela and her large family including her two daughters, partner and grandchildren.

Family and friends were invited to attend the service on February 23, starting at 1pm.

Guests were asked to wear something bright and colourful in the memory of "our Angie".

