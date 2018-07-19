OUCH: That's 5 mornings under 1C now
GYMPIE woke to its the fifth morning of weather at 1C or lower in the past week, with a frosty -0.5C recorded at 6.50am this morning by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Four mornings have reached 0C or below in a cold spell that began on Saturday with a teeth-chattering -0.3C, followed by 0C on Sunday.
Monday was the warmest start at 4.4C before Tuesday reared its head with -0.6C minimum, backed up by a 1C start to yesterday morning.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said a high over the Tasman Sea extending a weak ridge over Eastern Queensland was driving the light winds and and clear skies behind the cold snap.
The combination has brought frost to the area, which Mr Trenorden said could appear again on Sunday.
But there is a small bit of warmth on the horizon with the biting morning temperatures giving way to a cloudy 7C start tomorrow, more in line with expected temperatures for this time of year.
Saturday is predicted to reach a low of 5C due to more moisture moving in from the coast, before dipping to 3C on Sunday and back to 5C on Monday.
Today is expected to warm up to 24C with the rest of the week reaching the low 20s during the day.
Gympie's minimum temps past week:
- Today 0.7C
- Yesterday 1C,
- Tuesday -0.6C,
- Monday 4.4C,
- Sunday 0C,
- Saturday -0.3C