OUCH: Gympie plummets below 1C

UPDATE MONDAY 7am:

THE coldest day of the year for Gympie so far arrived this morning with a biting 0.9C recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology just before dawn.

At 7.30am the temperature was still sitting at 2C, with frost largely covering exposed paddocks and grassy areas in some parts of the region.

BoM forecaster Livio Regano said it's a snap not uncommon for Gympie.

"It's certainly not unheard of for Gympie, Gympie goes below zero quite often," he said.

A frosty start greeted Gympie to the working week as seen at Albert Park at dawn on Monday morning. Frances Klein

From tomorrow the night time and early morning temperatures should increase though, he said, with a change of wind direction.

"It will be warming up from tomorrow; as soon as the wind swings, which it should start to from later today or tomorrow."

He said the return of moisture in the air will mean night time temperatures will go up again.

"Once we've got moisture in the air it won't be as cold."

While this morning's near-zero start was 7C below Gympie's average minimum for June, Gympie is expected to reach a maximum of 21C today in line with what is expected for this time of year.

"Our days the have been recovering fairly smartly," Mr Regano said.

"It's a normal winter day - just a bit on the cold side."

TUESDAY 7am:

FROST was the best indicator of the bite in the air yesterday morning when the temperature dropped to 1.9C in Gympie, making it the coldest morning of the year so far.

And the start to Tuesday was not much warmer with a pre-dawn temperature of 2.9C recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology following predictions of 2C.

The shock temperature drop is more than 5C below Gympie's average minimum for this time of year of 8C and is the second time it's plummeted this year, following the start of the month on June 2 when it dipped to 2.4C.

A high pressure system in the Bight coupled with a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea is directing cold air from the Southern Ocean into Queensland is to blame, BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said.

ECMWF model showing cold air travelling across the Southern Ocean towards Australia. Weatherzone

Minimums are predicted to lift to 4C tomorrow and 6C on Thursday, but the wintry chill will still be keenly felt, Ms Gardner said.

"The next couple of days you might start to see slightly warmer temperatures from Thursday and Friday, but you might not be able to feel the effects until after the weekend," she said.

As frost can occur anywhere from below 4C, there is still a chance of frost tomorrow morning, Ms Gardner said.

FORECAST: Cold mornings will get warmer in Gympie as the week progresses according to Weatherzone predictions. Weatherzone

A clear and sunny top of 19C is expected today, with increasing maximums on the cards for the rest of the week of between 21C and 23C.

GYMPIE TRIVIA:

The lowest June temperature on record was -3.3C on June 28, 1971

The lowest winter temperature ever recorded in Gympie was an incredible -4.3C on July 20, 2007.