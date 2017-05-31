24°
ORIGIN LIVE: Mighty Maroons take on NSW in game one

Tyson Otto | 31st May 2017 7:26 PM Updated: 8:58 PM

THIS is it, they say. It's the best chance New South Wales will ever get to snap this unprecedented era of Queensland State of Origin dominance.

Maroons skipper Cameron Smith says winning this year's series without Greg Inglis, Matt Scott, Corey Parker and (for Game 1 at least) Johnathan Thurston is his biggest challenge - but Smith and his men have prepared ambushes like this before.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.12pm. Follow our live coverage below.

 

Hayne eye gouge accusation

Queensland enforcer Nate Myles has been accused of attempting to eye gouge NSW star Jarryd Hayne.

Hayne clearly complained to the referee about some high contact to his face while attempting to play the ball mid-way through the first half.

It came as players from both sides were seen engaging in niggling tactics with late hits and wrestling on the ground.

Andrew Fifita also had to come from the field for a concussion test because of this late hit.
 


32mins: NSW 6-0

 

8.40PM: Injury concerns for NSW

Blake Ferguson stayed on the ground clutching his shoulder after a tackle attempt early in the first half.

He remained on the field after jogging back to the NSW defensive line.

The Blues had a second injury scare when Brett Morris stayed on the deck after being sandwiched in a tackle.

He also grabbed at his knee, but remained on the field as both teams made their first substitutions of the game.

NSW also lost star forward Andrew Fifita to a concussion scare, while Queensland prop Dylan Napa came from the field complaining of a foot injury.

 

8PM: JOEY DROPS BALL ON 'TELSTRA TRACKER'

Blues legend Andrew Johns was all over the place when he was called on to give a live demonstration of the GPS device worn by players during State of Origin.

We think he was trying to talk about the speeds reached by players measured by the device during last year's series, but with Joey you never can be sure.

Here's what he had to say.

"It is unbelievable this piece," he said showing off the GPS vest to the camera.

"This equipment measures everything, what the speed is, the pressures the players are under.

"In Game 1 last year Dane Gagai ran 37.1kms. Put that in perspective, Usain Bolt ran 41km. World-first in Rugby League."

 

Queensland win toss and receive

NSW has confirmed an unchanged team for State of Origin Game 1.

Queensland has also confirmed they will go in as per the program with Anthony Milford starting ahead of Michael Morgan.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith won the coin toss with NSW to kick-off.

 

Pearce's hidden injury exposed

 

Mitchell Pearce at NSW State of Origin training at Kincliff.
Mitchell Pearce at NSW State of Origin training at Kincliff. Scott Powick

 

MITCHELL Pearce is not 100 per cent fit heading into his potentially career-defining State of Origin return.

Channel 7 reports Pearce has been treating an ongoing knee injury, despite the star not missing any matches for the Roosters.

The report claims Pearce injured a knee ligament during his team's victory celebrations after their big win over the Dragons on Anzac Day.

"He's been carrying a knee injury for the last four weeks," Channel 7 reporter Josh Massoud said.

"He did it in quite bizarre circumstances. You'll remember the field goal he kicked on Anzac Day to win them the game, his Roosters players piled on top of him afterwards and they actually strained his medial ligament and he's been getting emergency treatment for that and has done very, very well to make kick-off tonight."


EARLIER What actually went down during ugly Origin moment

 

From the car park
From the car park


The series opener of the 2000 Origin series is best remembered for Gorden Tallis getting sent to the sin-bin for blowing up at referee Bill Harrigan - but it's not been revealed there is a lot more to the story than that.

 

Tallis revealed on Fox League's On The Couch with Sterlo he was not sent off for accusing Harrigan of being a cheat.
It followed an incident where NSW pounced on a Queensland knock-on to score a try in controversial circumstances.
Tallis still claims there was a double knock-on and the try should have been taken off NSW.

"Yes, I did the wrong thing and that's not a proud moment, but there were two knock-ons and I'll stand by that in a court of law," he said.

"They're hard to win Origins and it was at a stadium where we struggled to win and there were about seven minutes to go and I knew if we got a turnover there we go down the other end and kick a field goal and we defend like Queensland then we could win a game there.

"Bill Harrigan sent me off and the true story is I said, 'You cheat'. Everybody has called the referee a cheat at that level because we're playing for bigger stakes.

"We're not kids playing in the park with our mates. And then Bill Harrigan sent me off because on tackle three I said, 'You're not going to be here in game two. Steven Clark is a better referee' and I put that in my book.

"Now, Bill and I, we work together at Triple M and he told me, 'I didn't send you off because you called me a cheat. I sent you off because you told me Stephen Clark was a better referee and it got right under my skin'."

 

EARLIER: Thaiday hits Maloney where it hurts

 

 

 

James Maloney has landed the first punch on Origin day, toppling Queensland rival Sam Thaiday in an epic "Rap of Origin" battle produced by Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

The two famously loud-mouthed footy stars went head to head in a rap battle to Will Smith's 90s classic Gettin' jiggy with it - and the results were spectacular.

While Maloney was awarded the victory by the Nova team, the best sledge of the segment was clearly Thaiday's body slam referencing Maloney's reported threat to leave Cronulla at the end of this season if he is not granted a pay rise, despite being under contract for the 2018 NRL season.

Maloney went first and came up with some sweet lines.

"My name is James Maloney and I ain't no phony. Unlike slamming Sam, I ain't spitting baloney," he rapped.

"That's right I'm ready for that Origin win, sorry Sam, for the title you'll be foraging.

"As a five-eight I do the passing moves, today for you I'm passing grooves. Putting our boys up there ready for the win, throw in the towel Sam get in the sin bin.

"What about you other two? Wouldn't know a joke if it fell on you. I heard your show's supposed to make you laugh, that's for sure. Hey Wippa, can you show me your year 12 score.

"Fitzy your career is looking grim. Less time on research and more time in the gym. As a sportsman you never went very far, how does it feel to meet a real footy star.

"Sammy, you're a killer for the Broncos, not bad for a pack of drongos. You Maroons are bloody old news, now it's time to go, go the mighty Blues."

Thaiday's rebuttal was equally as strong.

"Well it's Origin night and I've been in the gymnasium, tonight there's a funeral at Suncorp Stadium," he said.

"You Blues will take another dive, you got less bite than Maroon 5. The Blues boys aren't looking very mean, you'll have more luck with Wippa on your team.

"Tonight we'll leave you in dismay. Why? Two words, Sam Thaiday.

"James I've seen you talking money on the news, but the Sharks mascot gets paid more than you. After tonight, one thing will be true, your face will be battered black, white and blue.

"So you've got the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, but I've seen more guts inside Mickey Mouse. You like to say that you bleed blue, but I've had smarter things on the bottom of my shoe.

"You've played in more teams than you have kids, like Wippa's undies, your career's hit the skids. I've got more prepared, but it's probably slander, now it's time to bow down to the mighty Queenslander."

Somebody stop the damn match.


TEAMS FOR GAME 1
NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird. Extended bench: 18 Matt Moylan, 19 Jordan McLean, 20 Jack De Belin


Queensland Maroons: 1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Justin O'Neill, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (C), 10. Nate Myles, 11. Josh Papalii, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. Michael Morgan, 15. Sam Thaiday, 16. Aidan Guerra, 17. Jacob Lillyman. Extended bench: 18 Johnathan Thurston

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks live blog maroons state of origin

It’s the best chance New South Wales will ever get to snap this unprecedented era of Queensland State of Origin dominance.

