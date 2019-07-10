Origin highlights: Teddy, you little beauty

Heavyhitters were out in force at the Origin decider as ANZ Stadium produced another cracking night of Origin.

HIGHLIGHT I

James Tedesco you champion. This correspondent thought Queensland was about to pull off another miracle when Blake Ferguson and James Tedesco combined to steal victory with one of the greatest tries you'll ever see.

HIGHLIGHTII

The train ride from Central to straight to Olympic Park. It beats Sydney's peak hour traffic and parking hassles any day of the week. Just 23 minutes. Fans pumped. Great atmosphere.

HIGHLIGHT III

Guy Sebastian's pre-match entertainment. He's got 10 lengths on Macklemore.

Guy Sebastian nailed the pre-game entertainment. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

LOWLIGHT

The referees crisis crept into Origin as Gerard Sutton and Ashley Klein almost blew the pea out of the whistle last night. Ten penalties in the first 27 minutes was a shocking start. The ball was only in play for 26 minutes in the first half.

SPOTTED

Sco Mo, Gladys and Albo among the corporate heavyweights with Peter Beattie and Todd Greenberg in the NRL suite.

SPOTTED II

Peter 'Wally' Wynn doing a roaring trade at his Parramatta sports store before the game. Young Xavier Mobbs (pictured) got there just in time. Such was the demand for Blues gear, the store sold out of beanies and scarfs by midday.

Peter 'Wally' Wynn and Xavier Mobbs, 8, at Peter Wynn Score hours before kick-off in State of Origin III.

SPOTTED III

NFL aspirant Valentine Holmes in the Queensland dressing room before kick-off, wearing a Maroons scarf and mingling with his former teammates.

SPOTTED IV

Old ARL bosses Ken Arthurson, John Quayle and Colin Love in the corporate suites.

STATE OF FOREIGNERS

Origin deciders even attract fans from the northern hemisphere. There were 90 people who purchased tickets from the UK, 70 from the US and 30 from France.

BROADCAST A WIDE NET

Channel 9's Origin coverage was beamed into more than 100 countries, including New Zealand, the UK, USA, France, Canada, Turkey, Israel, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Holland, PNG, Tonga, Niue, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Fiji and the Ivory Coast.

360 REVIEW

TICKETS WILL BE HARD TO GET

It won't always be as easy as last night to purchase a ticket to State of Origin.

Next year will be the last time Sydney can cater for more than 80,000 fans.

After that, ANZ Stadium will close for three years.

It will be rebuilt into a rectangular venue that caters for 70,000 fans much closer to the action.

Emma Spencer and Mikayla Slater at ANZ Stadium. It’s not going to be easy to get a ticket to Origin in years to come with the temporary closure of ANZ Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

While Olympic Park is out of play, the NRL will use the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021 and the new Allianz Stadium in 2022. Good luck getting a ticket.

The Moore Park venue will be a magnificent 45,000-seat venue but the SCG trust has 18,000 members plus all the corporates.

It means only 20,000 seats will be available to the general public.

The NRL returns to the new Homebush venue in 2023.

***

Before the game we spoke to Freddy Fittler about his coaching plans after Origin.

He says he is unlikely to chase a job in club land.

"There's a much bigger workload in club football," he said. "I'm loving what I'm doing and I love my job at Channel Nine."

Brad Fittler says he is not interested in a full-time coaching gig. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Fittler coached the Roosters for two season from 2007.

"I had one good year and one awful year," he said. "It was an unbelievable lesson that has helped me with my current role."