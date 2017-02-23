Orientation begins at USC

LITERALLY INTO ORIENTATION: Communication student Julia Larsson of Sweden gets into Orientation at USC at Sippy Downs.

USC's main campus at Sippy Downs was abuzz Tuesday as thousands of new students arrived for the start of Orientation Week.

The day's events included a "Commencing Class of 2017” photograph, social activities, live music, displays by student associations, businesses and community groups, information sessions and even a midday Quidditch match.

About 4500 new students have enrolled to begin studying at USC in Semester 1, bringing the university's total enrolments across all its campuses to 13,600.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill officially welcomed a large crowd of new students and encouraged them to make the most of their time at university.

"Orientation has been designed to give you an opportunity to explore the campus, learn about your program, meet your lecturers and fellow students, and to begin to tap into the many services available to you here at USC,” Prof Hill said.

"This semester we have made a record number of offers to commencing students, and we now have more than 100 programs on offer, so you are in good company.”

Orientation activities continue for the rest of the week at Sippy Downs, with special Orientation Days at USC Gympie yesterday and USC Fraser Coast today.