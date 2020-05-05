Menu
Amy Hewitt and Renae Chapman at last year's CMC Rocks event.
Organisers of CMC Rocks respond to Foxtel channel cuts

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
5th May 2020 4:01 PM
ORGANISERS of CMC Rocks have confirmed the festival will go ahead next year, despite Foxtel announcing it would be cancelling the Country Music Channel from July.

News broke yesterday that music channels MAX, CMC and V would power down by the end of June, marking the end of a 25-year history.

"We'd like to let our CMC Rocks family know that the festival will continue to exist and operate, despite yesterday's announcement that Foxtel will be cancelling the Country Music Channel from July," a CMC Rocks spokesperson said.

"The support from the Country Music Channel since the first event in 2008 has not only been invaluable to our success but the success of country music in Australia.

"We wish our friends at Foxtel and CMC the very best.

"CMC Rocks QLD is run by Potts Entertainment, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring, and we are dedicated to once again delivering Australia's best country music festival, when it's safe to do so."

Organisers announced in March the festival would not be going ahead in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Despite our very best efforts to move CMC Rocks QLD to later in the year, we have had to make the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event altogether.

"As you can imagine, we are beyond disappointed for everyone involved; our artists, suppliers, staff and team, but most of all our loyal fans.

"With no certainty in the current climate, and the situation changing daily, we are unable to deliver the festival we'd like for our CMC Rocks family this year.

"We'd like to thank our CMC Rocks community for their support and understanding during these challenging times."

