Organisers forced to cancel major milestone event for Gympie
HEALTH foundation Wishlist has been forced to cancel a major milestone celebration in Gympie due to lack of business support.
The Gympie Ball - earmarked for October - was to celebrate 150 years since the opening of Gympie Hospital but Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said sponsorship was unfortunately lacking.
"Our team have been working very hard to secure event sponsorship,” Ms Rowe said.
"We need an additional $15,000 to make this event viable which will see more than 300 people at the event including hospital staff and community members.”
Ms Rowe said the charity was grateful for Nestle, Gympie Funerals and Charter Partners who did step up to sponsor the event, however more partners were needed.
"We know how excited the Gympie Hospital team are about this celebration, so we're hoping there is a business out there prepared to put up $15,000 to make a lot of people - the heroes of our local hospital - very happy,” she said.
"It's always a difficult decision to cancel an event - especially such a historic celebration for the Gympie community, however as a charity we need to ensure the figures stack up.
"Wishlist is committed to the Gympie community and will continue to promote the established Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival to be held at Gunabul Homestead on August 4.”
The Wishlist Coffee House located at Gympie Hospital also raises much-needed funds for medical equipment, research projects and service support at Gympie Hospital.
"We are proud that all funds raised at Wishlist Coffee House stay in Gympie for the benefit of patients and families,” Ms Rowe added.
If you would like to get in touch with Wishlist regarding the Gympie Ball, phone (07) 5202 1777.
Wishlist is a not-for-profit organisation which directs funds to the needs of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service which includes Gympie Hospital.
Wishlist's operational costs are covered by Nambour General Hospital's multi-storey carpark and other enterprise so 100% of donations go directly to benefitting local public patients.