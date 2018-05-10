Organisers forced to cancel major milestone event for Gympie

A gala ball celebrating the 150th birthday of the Gympie Hospital has had to be cancelled due to a sponsorship shortfall.

A gala ball celebrating the 150th birthday of the Gympie Hospital has had to be cancelled due to a sponsorship shortfall. g-stockstudio

HEALTH foundation Wishlist has been forced to cancel a major milestone celebration in Gympie due to lack of business support.

The Gympie Ball - earmarked for October - was to celebrate 150 years since the opening of Gympie Hospital but Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said sponsorship was unfortunately lacking.

Medical students from the Gold Coast are completing their final year of studies at Gympie Hospital as part of the Queensland Rural Medical Education Long Look Program, designed to encourage doctors to rural centres.From Left are Julian Luna (originally from Toronto, Canada) Jennifer Robinson (originally from Lithgow NSW), Holly Gibbons (who grew up on the north side of Brisbane and Jack Wilkinson (originally from Bli Bli). Donna Jones

"Our team have been working very hard to secure event sponsorship,” Ms Rowe said.

"We need an additional $15,000 to make this event viable which will see more than 300 people at the event including hospital staff and community members.”

The Gympie Hospital Building shortly after it's completion. Contributed

Ms Rowe said the charity was grateful for Nestle, Gympie Funerals and Charter Partners who did step up to sponsor the event, however more partners were needed.

Nurses and staff pose outside of Gympie Hospital. Date unknown. Contributed

"We know how excited the Gympie Hospital team are about this celebration, so we're hoping there is a business out there prepared to put up $15,000 to make a lot of people - the heroes of our local hospital - very happy,” she said.

Nurses and staff in a ward at the Gympie Hospital Ward. Date unknown. Contributed

"It's always a difficult decision to cancel an event - especially such a historic celebration for the Gympie community, however as a charity we need to ensure the figures stack up.

Committee of the Gympie Hospital when the building was initially erected in 1885. Contributed

"Wishlist is committed to the Gympie community and will continue to promote the established Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival to be held at Gunabul Homestead on August 4.”

Michael Brennan, the first male nurse to do his full nursing course at Gympie General Hospital, graduated in 1974. The Gympie Times of the day said Michael passed his final nursing examination with three credits. "Michael, 36, married, of Stanley Lane, will complete his training on August 8 and hopes to do his midwifery training at the hospital later in the year," The Gympie Times reported. Photo Rowena Robertson / Gympie Times Rowena Robertson

The Wishlist Coffee House located at Gympie Hospital also raises much-needed funds for medical equipment, research projects and service support at Gympie Hospital.

Medical and nursing staff outside the hospital c1920. Attribution: Gympie Regional Libraries

"We are proud that all funds raised at Wishlist Coffee House stay in Gympie for the benefit of patients and families,” Ms Rowe added.

If you would like to get in touch with Wishlist regarding the Gympie Ball, phone (07) 5202 1777.

Gympie Hospital with Emergency

Wishlist is a not-for-profit organisation which directs funds to the needs of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service which includes Gympie Hospital.

Wishlist's operational costs are covered by Nambour General Hospital's multi-storey carpark and other enterprise so 100% of donations go directly to benefitting local public patients.