Organiser of BBQ for vegan speaks out

Perth massage therapist and vegan Cilla Carden took her neighbours to court over the smell of their barbecue. Picture: Nine News/Channel 9

Perth massage therapist and vegan Cilla Carden took her neighbours to court over the smell of their barbecue. Picture: Nine News/Channel 9

The person that planned a community barbecue outside a vegan woman's home in Perth has spoken out about the "ridiculous" situation after thousands of people said they would attend the event.

Bailey Mason created the event after Nine News aired a story about Cilla Carden, a vegan woman who took her neighbours to court over the smell of their barbecue.

Ms Carden claimed her neighbour Toan Vu, along with his wife and children, deliberately let the smell of meat and fish they were cooking drift into the backyard of her home in Girrawheen.

The massage therapist claims the smell became so bad that she could no longer enjoy her backyard so she took them to a tribunal in January.

Her claims were rejected so she applied to the Supreme Court of Western Australia to appeal the decision but that was also rejected.

Perth massage therapist and vegan Cilla Carden took her neighbours to court over the smell of their barbecue. Picture: Nine News/Channel 9

The story made international headlines and in response an event was created called "Community BBQ for Cilla Carden".

The event description urged attendees not to let Ms Carden "destroy a good old Aussie tradition".

"Join us for a community BBQ in protest of her actions and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK," the event reads.

So far more than 7000 people have said they are attending the October 19 barbecue and another 16,000 have indicated they are interested.

As the event gained more attention, people were reminded that it would be a "peaceful protest" and no body would be permitted to enter Ms Carden's property.

The creator of the event, Mr Mason, has since posted a statement on the Facebook page, explaining the event was created in response to Ms Carden's "ridiculous" story and to shine a light on "militant vegans".

More than 7000 people have said they would attend the event. Picture: Facebook

"We did this to highlight the constant struggle our farmers are enduring to keep our country fed, and safe from vegan extremists," the statement posted by Mr Mason read.

"Our farmers are constantly having their crops sabotaged, property's vandalised and broken into, family's terrified, and animals stolen or killed, by these militant vegan warriors, across our country, night after night, and they are getting away with it, we have seen $2 fines and slaps on the wrists by our court systems for too long.

"This event has shown how the Aussie sprit, can get behind a cause they believe in, in phenomenal numbers, so we ask you this, use that same Aussie spirit and pride, and stand up, to help our farmers NOW.

"Let's show these vegans what being an Australian is truly about!"

After receiving such an overwhelming response, Mr Mason started asking for help from event organisers, food trucks and live entertainment to ensure the barbecue remained a peaceful protest and "not a riot".

The organisers asked for help planning the event but it soon gained too much attention. Picture: Facebook

However, it seems the event may no longer be going ahead.

"As many of you know this event has far too many logistic concerns to actually come to fruition, and we do not condone the harassment of Mrs Carden or the trespass onto her land," Mr Bailey wrote.

People have instead been urged to donate the money they would spend on a snag to the Drought Angels charity.

"BATTLING A DROUGHT IS HARD ENOUGH, without these inner city hipsters running around causing our farmers more losses and stress," he wrote.

Another organiser for the event confirmed to news.com.au that the event had gathered a lot more publicity than they originally thought and the numbers have become too great for them to handle.

They also noted that Ms Carden had not made any attempt to contact them directly and if she had they would have assured her the event wouldn't actually be happening.

After the event started gaining traction, Ms Carden's lawyer, John Hammond of Hammond Legal, posted a statement to the page warning anyone who attended would face criminal charges.

"Any person who seeks to attend Ms Carden's property on Saturday October 19, 2019 or at any other time in relation to this event or matter will be referred to the WA police on the ground of trespass," he wrote.

"Security cameras will be installed to obtain vision of any person attending the property and the vision will be provided to the police."

He also added that his client had "no objection to people eating meat and no objection to people having barbecues".