Photo of a couple exchanging vows baffles Twitter users. Can you spot the optical illusion?
Offbeat

Optical illusion of bride baffles internet

by Shireen Khalil
20th Sep 2019 9:24 AM

TAKE a closer look - not all is as it appears.

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding vows has sent internet users into a spin as people struggle to decipher one of the bride's very prominent features.

Andre Burnett, from Jamaica, posted the image to Twitter on Monday to commemorate his anniversary, with a caption that poked fun at Caribbean weddings never starting on time.

"That one time when a Jamaican wedding started on time," he wrote.

But social media users were distracted by something else. Can you spot what it is?

 

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding vows has gone viral after Twitter users were baffled by a prominent feature of the bride.
"There's an optical illusion happening here. I was so confused for the longest while lol," one person wrote on the viral snap.

"This camera person had me well confused. Timing on this shot tho lol," said another.

"I zoomed in so hard, whew!" a third commented.

They couldn't quite grasp the size of the bride's behind.

In the photo, Mr Burnett and his wife are in the middle of exchanging vows as the groomsmen watch on.

 

Many thought the bride had a very busty behind, but a closer look reveals it’s another woman wearing a blush pink dress bending over as soon as the photo is taken.
But what you may not realise is a woman, who appears to be a bridesmaid, is bending over on the right-hand side of the bride, making it appear she has a bigger behind.

The post has since attracted more than 3500 likes and hundreds of comments, and counting, as people continue to be baffled by the hilarious snap.

However, others also turned their attention to the empty rows of seats, asking where all the guests were - only for the groom to joke that 70 people turned up to the wedding late, all with seemingly legitimate excuses.

"This photo said 'come late if you want to. We starting with or without you'," one person said about the no-shows.

 

It attracted hundreds of comments.
RELATED: Rabbit or raven? Mind-bending optical illusion shock us all

"On time for the bride but early for the guests cause no one is there," said another.

"If that's not perfect timing I don't know what is," a third commented.

It's not the only image that has recently confused internet users.

In July, a photo that featured a group of schoolgirls posing with a tortoise kept doing the rounds online.

 

The groom initially shared the snap to poke fun at Caribbean time, but people were fixated on something else.
People were seeing the girls in different coloured T-shirts, including blue, yellow, red and green.

But they were later shocked to discover the photo was black and white.

How?

The photo is lined with colours that sprawl across it in a grid manner, allowing your brain to "predict" the reality of the photo.

Essentially, you are filling the blanks in your mind, according to Twitter user Lionel Page, who shared the brainteaser.

 

 

 

That's not the only image to confuse people - last month footage of an animal being petted also went viral.

The short clip was shared on Reddit by user Dan Quintana with a caption that read: "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

But it had users debating whether the rabbit was, in fact, a bird.

The bizarre optical illusion officially divided the internet, quickly going viral as many struggled to determine just exactly what they were watching.

 

 

There were many who were in team rabbit, stating the fur gave it away as a bird would have feathers.

But there were also a bunch in team bird, suggesting it could be a raven, a crow or a rook.

What did you see?

 

Many were confused by the image.
