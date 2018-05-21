Opposition pledges millions to highway upgrade

State Oppositon Leader Deb Frecklington has made a massive funding promise to upgrade the Bruce Highway if she is elected premier.

THE Queensland Opposition has unveiled plans for a multi-million-dollar upgrade of the Bruce Hwy if it wins government in 2020.

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington yesterday unveiled an LNP plan to commit $132.5 million to upgrade the highway to six lanes between Pine Rivers and Caloundra.

The promise comes just weeks out from the State Budget and is part of $1.4 billion Ms Frecklington pledged to invest in $3.1 billion worth of projects in south-east Queensland if she is elected premier.

"Turning the Bruce into a six lane road from Caboolture to Caloundra would get Sunshine Coast residents home safer and sooner," Ms Frecklington said.

"My plan is about working with the Federal Government to deliver the road infrastructure Sunshine Coast residents need for the future.

"Our roads connect people to every major point in Queensland - businesses, schools, airports, hospitals, ports and train stations.

"Roads are economic spines and when they are blocked, Queensland suffers.

"Congestion not only costs businesses billions of dollars a year but denies Queenslanders time at home with their family and strangles our lifestyles."

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Federal Government announced $880 million in Bruce Hwy funding, which included the multi-lane upgrade.

The budget also committed $800m to upgrade the highway between Cooroy and Curra.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace called on the State Government to fund the project 80-20, under the usual ratio.

"What I would like to see is... those works south of Caloundra starting as soon as the planning study identifies what needs to be done first," he said.

"We don't want to have a 10-year protracted construction phase."

The state government on Sunday announced $45 billion for infrastructure over the next four years.

That is expected to include the Cross River Rail and M1 and Bruce Hwy upgrade.