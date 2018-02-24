Opposition Leader keeps finger on regional pulse

A PROMISE to be "relentless" and not give Labor a day off has not stopped Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington from keeping an ear to the ground on local issues.

Appointed Queensland's Liberal National Party leader 10 weeks ago, Mrs Frecklington is still honoured to represent the Nanango electorate, which includes the western reaches of the Gympie region.

In fact, her new roles gives her a unique opportunity to help the region thrive.

"I enjoy promoting our region as I travel around the State," she said.

It also gave her the chance to put the regions on the map politically, too.

"(I) was pleased to offer Tony Perrett the role of Shadow Agriculture Minister, a job I know he has taken to like a bull at a gate.

"As Opposition Leader it is my and my team's job to hold the Labor Government to account.

"I will be relentless in pursuing the government over their inaction in regional areas and their lack of regard for the needs of everyday Queenslanders when it comes to electricity and services such as health and education."

She said the last few weeks had been occupied by forums on the ice epidemic which is gripping regional areas.

"I've heard heartbreaking stories but throwing a spotlight on the crisis has finally prompted some action from the State Government.

"Labor's new ice plan is a start, but it needs a lot of work. I'll keep pushing them to improve rehab and treatment services," Mrs Frecklington said.

Petrol prices were also in her crosshairs, and she had called on Labor to introduce real-time price monitoring.

"Labor won't get a day off from me, but I will do more than just criticise.

"I will offer solutions to the problems Queensland faces and I'm happy to see Labor implement them.

"I'm in politics to help make people's lives better and nothing else. I've been given an amazing opportunity to help Queenslanders and I'll give everything I can to my new job."