Opposition leader goes into bat for Kilkivan

CALL FOR ACTION: LNP Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with students Molli McLean, Ruby McLean, Tobi Geri. Ms Frecklington announced $35,000 will go towards heating the Kilkivan swimming pool by July. Troy Jegers

THE Kilkivan community has welcomed a grant from the State Government to heat the town pool.

LNP Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington visited Kilkivan today and announced $35,000 to enable heating and allow for more pool equipment.

The pool is open six months of the year but the community wants more.

Ms Frecklington has called for more funding from Gympie Regional Council.

Kilkivan State School students Sasha Power, Tobi Geri, Grant Lahiff, Isaac Day, Luke Day, Ruby McLean and Molli McLean on Wednesday. Troy Jegers

"I'm fighting to make it happen and will be calling on the State Education Department and the Gympie Regional Council to make this happen. I want to see some action for the Kilkivan community... quite often Kilkivan feels left out of the Gympie regional area,” she said.

Kilkivan State School has five students competing at state swimming championships next weekend and later this year nine students will compete at the Wide Bay championships.

Pool manager Krystle Power said it was vital the pool remained open longer than six months.

"These children will go to state and Wide Bay championships this year and they're up against children that train all year and these guys get six months a year if they are lucky,” she said.

"With the extra two months of training they could be so competitive up against children that train all year around.”

Ms Power has been involved with the club for 12 years and said she's never seen such talent come through.

"We've had to cancel several training sessions because it's been too cold. If the water is below 26C we would normally cancel. I would love council to put money into the swimming pool. We don't have anything else in Kilkivan for these kids to do, especially not in summer. Those 40C days, what is there to do in Kilkivan?”

The council released a statement saying it would continue to work with the school and the pool operator to look at opening hour options within the existing budget.

Mayor Mick Curran said it was a state issue, not a council issue but recognised the importance of funding the swimming pool.

"While it is unusual for council to be contributing to a state owned asset, we recognise the important role the school swimming pool plays in not only the social aspects for the Kilkivan community but also providing a safe space for school aged children to learn what every Australian child should be able to do, that is swimming in a controlled and supervised environment,” he said.

The swimming pool will be heated by July.