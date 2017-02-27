Opportunity knocks for Gympie business couple

BIG BUSINESS: Dennis and Sue Jurss have downsized Hi-way 1 from eight sites in seven towns back to just the Gympie site, where it all began.

CONTRARY to speculation and rumour, Hi-WAY 1 is still Hi-WAY 1. It's just a little smaller than it was.

Dennis and Sue Jurss started the new and used truck sales, service and spare parts business after the dairy industry deregulated in 2000.

Over the last 16 years, they have built the company up to eight branches from the Sunshine Coast north to Cairns and went from a handful of employees to employing 150 people across the eight sites.

That has changed though, but it was not a conscious decision.

Mr Jurss said it was simply an opportunity.

BIG BUSINESS: Sue (LEFT) and Dennis Jurss (RIGHT) are downsizing their business. 22.05.17 Rowan Schindler

"We weren't looking to sell but we were approached in the first half of last year to sell half our sites, so we looked at it and undertook a program of scaling down and disposed of other locations where we could,” he said.

Wideland Trucks bought the southern sites of Forest Glen, Maryborough and the two Rockhampton sites and Townsville, Cairns and Mackay were all purchased by separate companies looking to expand into those areas.

The only store to close was Gladstone.

Hi-WAY One has retained the jewel in the crown at Gympie but there are a couple of changes there too.

"We won't be selling new trucks any more,” Mr Jurss said.

The company will, however, retain its used trucks, service centre and spare parts centre.

The opportunity to downsize was too great to pass up for Mr Jurss.

"We felt it was smart to exit before we got too much older. I think we're going to enjoy just being involved with a smaller group,” he said.

Mr Jurss said while he enjoyed travelling up and down the coast to look in on each of the sites, it was hard keeping up with the changes.

"We did enjoy it as we grew the business. When we opened up in new areas and met new customers and new people it was quite rewarding,” he said.

"I tried to get to know all the employees. I like to be hands-on and personally involved, but when it gets to that size, you lose that ability to a certain extent.

"We were quite proud of the seven Hi-WAY 1 locations (eight branches), ranging from the Sunshine Coast to Cairns, but we always said we'd created a bit of a monster.

"We weren't really looking to offload but when the opportunity came up, we thought we're mad if we don't. And we managed to unravel almost all of it,” he said.

The change is a positive one because it means they still get to keep the most rewarding element of the job - dealing with the public.

"Gympie has always been good to us. We're keen to be getting back to our roots and just want to enjoy going back to where we began and focus on looking after our customers.”

Another added perk is spending more time with the family, and less travelling.

But there is a downside.

"Over the times we've had good people work for us and trained with us. Some have been here since day one. It's a bit sad we won't have regular contact with them now.

"That's all good business is about - people. If you get the right people, the business works. We were blessed with good people.”