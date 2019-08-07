Opponents to Gympie region nuclear power can make own pitch

THE House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Environment and Energy has commenced an inquiry into the prerequisites for nuclear energy in Australia.

The Gympie region - specifically Woolooga - has been flagged as one of 10 Queensland sites well suited for the establishment of nuclear power.

Committee chairman Ted O'Brien MP said a fresh look at nuclear energy was timely, given that new technologies in the field were leading to cleaner, safer and more efficient energy production.

"Nuclear energy has evolved since it was last seriously considered in Australia,” Mr O'Brien said.

"This inquiry will provide the opportunity to establish whether nuclear energy would be feasible and suitable for Australia in the future, taking into account both expert opinions and community views.

"The Committee looks forward to receiving and carefully considering all perspectives on its terms of reference.”

The Committee will look at the necessary circumstances and requirements for any future government's consideration of nuclear energy generation, including using small modular reactor technologies.

It will consider a range of matters including waste management, health and safety, environmental impacts, energy affordability and reliability, economic feasibility and workforce capability, security implications, community engagement and national consensus.

If you would like to contribute to the inquiry, you can make a submission.

Submissions to the inquiry will be accepted until 16 September 2019.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings at various locations, which will be announced in due course on the inquiry website.