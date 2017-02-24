OPINION: Young, eager workers hurt by penalty cuts

I KNOW at this stage the trope of the whining millennial is well-worn at this point, but I hope you'll indulge me just one more time as I have a whinge.

To state my case simply: Thursday's announcement by the Fair Work Commission that penalty rates would likely be removed entirely landed like a bomb.

Many employers are cheering at the announcement, no doubt grateful the financial strain of putting on weekend staff will soon be in the rear-view mirror. And that's understandable - take a look around town and you'll see the difficulties business owners go through every day.

For many of the employees though, the future has suddenly become a lot more uncertain. I'm 23 years old and, safe to say, I've spent almost the entirety of my adolescence working in retail.

Ask any retail employee about their job and they'll tell you the work isn't glamorous - the hours are long, the pay isn't great and for many casual employees, there isn't a lot in the way of job security.

For most of that time I often worked on Sundays and public holidays, because the boost it provided was often the only way I could pay my bills.

I was always happy to work, to be employed. The alternative wasn't an option.

I'd wager most young people - and ignore the horrendous stereotypes - are eager to work and sustain themselves too. But let me tell you, it gets a hell of a lot harder when roadblocks like this keep getting thrown at us.