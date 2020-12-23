OPINION: Why wildfire charges shouldn’t detract from inquiry

THE fact that four men have been charged over an illegal campfire on Fraser Island that sparked a wildfire which burned for seven weeks should not divert attention away from the inquiry into how this was managed.

These men will have their day in court and while the cause should not be ignored, nor should what came after.

The inquiry launched into the blaze needs to closely examine how well prepared the island was for fire season, how the fire was initially managed and why it took so long for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to be handed the reigns.

According to police, the embers from an illegal campfire sparked this blaze, but further explanation is needed as to how that led to about half the island being razed by the flames.

That a blaze could start as embers and turn into a fire that threatened homes, townships and properties needs proper examination.

The public can make submissions regarding the fire right now, up until January 22.

If you are concerned about how the fires were managed, or whether enough controlled burning and fire trial management was done to prepare for the bushfire season, it's time to have your say.

To make a submission, email Kgari.Review@igem.qld.gov.au or send a written submission to GPO Box 1425, Mail Cluster 15.7 Brisbane, Queensland 4001.