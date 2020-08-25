OPINION: Why we can’t put brakes on road safety message

Drivers need to remember they’re not alone out on the roads.

Drivers need to remember they’re not alone out on the roads.

WE ALL know one.

The driver who thinks their own ability behind the wheel is the only thing that matters on the road.

They know their car, they know the roads, they know their limits.

Maybe they never technically do anything wrong but they certainly cut things close enough to make passengers feel a little on edge.

That's all part of the fun, though, as they "confidently" change lanes at breakneck speed and claim their right-of-way on busy roundabouts.

Despite tireless efforts from our emergency service heroes, these drivers never seem to understand they're just one mistake away from disaster.

The mistake does not need to be theirs.

It could be a distracted parent on the way home from the school run.

It could someone who had one too many drinks or who was driving just a touch too fast.

One wrong move and the world's most capable and confident driver is in serious trouble.

This Road Safety Week comes at a dark time on Fraser Coast roads.

A string of fatal crashes shows while we may think we have a handle on safe driving, there is far more learning to be done.

This starts with remembering ultimately, it's not about you out on the road.

All the confidence in the world won't save you from someone else's poor judgment or lapse in concentration.

Our roads are only getting busier and our vigilance needs to increase.