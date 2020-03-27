OPINION: Why I think Curran and Smith need to go

Letter to the Editor

IN REFERENCE to upcoming election, I will put it straight and clear; I want Mr Curran and his friend Bernard Smith gone. I want their unclear and opaque ideas out.

They have made decisions and wasted money on the things they think we want and need and things we don’t: Smithfield Street, (Upper) Mary Street, Corbet’s business donation, Nolans. Lots of promises made but not fulfilled.

If they had listened to Frank Lightfoot over the years, the Rattler would never have gone off the rails. What has happened to the cement sleepers?

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie Regional Council

Health and hygeine is a big issue. The public toilets in Gympie and areas are absolutely filthy.

My issue is with the One Mile, Park Gates and Museum toilets. Six years ago my husband complained about them and nothing was done.

I started complaining again in approximately June 2019. A new cleaner was appointed, but they wouldn’t know how to wipe their own backside. They have cleaned the hand basins, but that’s about all. I could go one and on. Not only locals but tourists complain and refuse to use the toilets.

I tried up to 20 times to contact incumbent councillors, Hilary Smerdon was the only one with any manners that answered my call, but resigned his portfolio two days later (good luck Hilary).

Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith.

So once again back to nothing being done. What happened to being able to talk to any councillors about any subject? We need transparent and honest council, not uncertainty and darkness.

There is also the issue of footpaths in Tin Can Bay that had been promised to be fixed years ago. Paths are unsafe for prams, wheelchairs and mobile scooters. There are extremely high risk areas when trying to enter essential services, such as the chemist, bakers, butcher’s and Post Office. People parking illegal across accesses to these areas is distressing to me and others who have not been able to use acceses and when people have been asked to move, they can become abusive and rude as there is no policing of signage.

I have been in hospital for the past month and have been unable to do anything but needed to get this off my chest.

Iris Regan, Tin Can Bay