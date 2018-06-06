Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEGEND: A jubilant Johnathan Thurston after the game I win in 2016.
LEGEND: A jubilant Johnathan Thurston after the game I win in 2016. DEAN LEWINS
News

OPINION: Why Gympie's 'Thurston' for a visit

Rebecca Singh
by
6th Jun 2018 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gympie region has a long and strong love affair with rugby league.

The Devils were close to not fielding a team this year, but through grit and determination, they have been playing with their heads held high.

A visit from Johnathan Thurston would be incredible. The inspiration he would give to our small town and his many fans - young, old, boy, girl - would be massive.

Having attended a few training sessions with the Devils and having done interviews with a few of our juniors and seniors, I know who the easy front runner is when they are asked who their favourite player is: JT.

With our very own Carlin Anderson joining the Cowboys and playing with the Townsville Mendi Blackhawks there is an even stronger connection with the North Queensland Cowboys.

 

GYMPIE'S COWBOY: Carlin Anderson newly signed Cowboys player from Gympie.
GYMPIE'S COWBOY: Carlin Anderson newly signed Cowboys player from Gympie. Alix Sweeney

An even better reason JT should come here.

As Queenslanders, who could forget his herculean effort in Game II last year to bring the series to a decider? This is what would inspire our youngsters to keep playing rugby league, or even to pull the boots on for the first time.

He is a hero to many, on and off the field. That cut-out pass or his step; the way he kicks. The man's a legend.

The region would have a renewed passion for the game if JT was to drop in for a chat; take a walk down Mary St.

So come on JT, we would love to have you - and that's an understatement. The fans and the kids need you.

bring jt to gympie carlin anderson gympie devils rugby league gympie sport johnathan thurston
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    TRUE STORY: Tiaro warrior visits Crown Prince about a turtle

    premium_icon TRUE STORY: Tiaro warrior visits Crown Prince about a turtle

    News Tiaro Landcare's work to save this endangered Mary River creature earned one of its members an invitation to the royal palace to meet the Crown Prince

    Minister responds to calls for Rattler audit

    premium_icon Minister responds to calls for Rattler audit

    Council News Project to be handed over to council in June, but questions remain.

    Man pulled through windscreen as car engulfed in flames

    premium_icon Man pulled through windscreen as car engulfed in flames

    News Police smash through windscreen to save driver

    BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

    BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

    News The latest crash adds to a morning of drama on Gympie roads today.

    Local Partners