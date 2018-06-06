OPINION: Why Gympie's 'Thurston' for a visit

THE Gympie region has a long and strong love affair with rugby league.

The Devils were close to not fielding a team this year, but through grit and determination, they have been playing with their heads held high.

A visit from Johnathan Thurston would be incredible. The inspiration he would give to our small town and his many fans - young, old, boy, girl - would be massive.

Having attended a few training sessions with the Devils and having done interviews with a few of our juniors and seniors, I know who the easy front runner is when they are asked who their favourite player is: JT.

With our very own Carlin Anderson joining the Cowboys and playing with the Townsville Mendi Blackhawks there is an even stronger connection with the North Queensland Cowboys.

GYMPIE'S COWBOY: Carlin Anderson newly signed Cowboys player from Gympie. Alix Sweeney

An even better reason JT should come here.

As Queenslanders, who could forget his herculean effort in Game II last year to bring the series to a decider? This is what would inspire our youngsters to keep playing rugby league, or even to pull the boots on for the first time.

He is a hero to many, on and off the field. That cut-out pass or his step; the way he kicks. The man's a legend.

The region would have a renewed passion for the game if JT was to drop in for a chat; take a walk down Mary St.

So come on JT, we would love to have you - and that's an understatement. The fans and the kids need you.