32°
Opinion

OPINION: Who wins in online outrage?

scott kovacevic
| 3rd Mar 2017 6:43 PM
By poking the online mob, will PETA actually achieve anything?
By poking the online mob, will PETA actually achieve anything? Peter Holt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PETA's request to Hunters and Collectors was met with swift and often hilarious rebuke online, although the question remains how serious it was to start with.

Noting its tongue-in-cheek tone, several media outlets have implied it was a quick grab for publicity by PETA.

The organisation's recent response does nothing to dispel this suggestion.

Nothing will come from the ludicrous request, but it does raise questions about our outrage culture. Did people actually read the letter itself? Or did they simply see the headlines and then rage?

The political correctness debate has many factors. Some see PC as simply treating people with respect. Others see it as a 1984-esque drive to control what people say. The truth, undoubtedly, is somewhere in the middle.

LETTER: When the Hunters should not be the hunters

Unfortunately, social media has been dominated by the extremes of both sides, with the eternally outraged constantly yelling at the eternally offensive, with actual debate MIA.

It is said any publicity is good publicity, and people are certainly talking about PETA right now. But at what cost?

Animal cruelty is a serious issue, in need of serious debate. But will an easy reach for 15 minutes of fame by provoking the outrage machine really add to the debate? Is anyone actually persuaded?

Gympie Times

Topics:  animal cruelty editorial online opinion outrage peta

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

OPINION: Who wins in online outrage?

OPINION: Who wins in online outrage?

PETA is in the news for their request to Hunters and Collectors, but will it achieve anything?

Aquatic Centre set for April opening day

CALM BEFORE THE STORM: The venue will soon be bustling as locals embrace their new attraction, with two pools, slides, and a fully equipped gym.

Aquatic centre set for opening day

It was love at first sight for Billy's new owner

COUNTRY CONNECTION: Allan Roberts is excited to take over as new owner of Billy's Hotel.

Allan Roberts is eager to tackle his newest challenge.

Five-year-old girl taken on "deranged, drug-addled” crime spree with father

CRIME SPREE: The first stop for the father and daughter was their local Energex substation.

An astonishing story out of Gympie District Court

Local Partners

Clean up on the cards this weekend

CLEANLINESS will be the key word this weekend as Gympie gets set for Clean Up Australia Day.

'He was my life and I was his'

Rebecca and with her aunty Heather after losing her son two weeks ago at Tin Can Bay.

Rebecca can do nothing but think of hugging her sweet boy Riley

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Free workshop to fight cyber-bullying

CYBER BULLYING: One in ten school aged children report being bullied online.

Free cyber-bullying workshop

Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

GOOD AS: 18-month-old Faragon Jade by Strathfield XXXX Gold will be offered by Nick and Sarah Hughes, Faragon Valley, Upper Kandanga at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale in Gympie on March 11.

Droughtmaster females go on sale in Gympie

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

JIMMY Buffett will be scouting for a possible venue for his diner chain

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

Huge Home. Air Con. Walk to Beach

10 Naiad Court, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 5 3 2 $530,000

Surrounded by natural bush land and located less than 200 metres to the pristine surf beach. This fantastic, five bedroom home boasts: large, covered decks; two...

LIVE IN, SIT ON, LAND BANK

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 Offers over...

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY !!

121 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This gem is a must see!! * Excellent position * Low maintenance solid brick home with wood floors * Within easy walking to the CBD, hospital and local schools *...

INDEPENDENT LIVING &quot;OXFORD CREST&quot;

45/2 - 12 College Rd, Southside 4570

Unit 1 1 $115,000

These lifestyle homes allow over 55s the opportunity to move into a modern, age friendly designed home and live in a vibrant community, where all the maintenance...

GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AT BLUEBELL

Amamoor Creek 4570

Rural 0 0 $259000

Are you looking for the ideal property to build your dream home, off the grid still within a short drive to all the surrounding amenities. The Mary Valley is a...

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!

21 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 6 $279,000

Would you like a large town block in the evergreen Gympie Southside with easy access to schools, shopping and medical facilities? New to the market is a four...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME

5 Leonard Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

680m2 level yard. Fenced backyard. Single lock up shed, single garage. Undercover entertainment area, cubby house, 3 bedrooms (all air-conditioned). Spacious...

NEW HOME ON COUNTRY BLOCK

195 Power Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy the country atmosphere and surroundings this property has to offer. Positioned beautifully on 1ha (approx 2.5acres) this highset timber home and Colorbond...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!