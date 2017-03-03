OPINION: Who wins in online outrage?

By poking the online mob, will PETA actually achieve anything?

PETA's request to Hunters and Collectors was met with swift and often hilarious rebuke online, although the question remains how serious it was to start with.

Noting its tongue-in-cheek tone, several media outlets have implied it was a quick grab for publicity by PETA.

The organisation's recent response does nothing to dispel this suggestion.

Nothing will come from the ludicrous request, but it does raise questions about our outrage culture. Did people actually read the letter itself? Or did they simply see the headlines and then rage?

The political correctness debate has many factors. Some see PC as simply treating people with respect. Others see it as a 1984-esque drive to control what people say. The truth, undoubtedly, is somewhere in the middle.

Unfortunately, social media has been dominated by the extremes of both sides, with the eternally outraged constantly yelling at the eternally offensive, with actual debate MIA.

It is said any publicity is good publicity, and people are certainly talking about PETA right now. But at what cost?

Animal cruelty is a serious issue, in need of serious debate. But will an easy reach for 15 minutes of fame by provoking the outrage machine really add to the debate? Is anyone actually persuaded?