OPINION: Who cares? Just change the name already

Allen's Chicos are probablyl my all time favourite lolly and remind me of Nana’s lolly jar.

THE rage has been over the top in some of the social media comments left under stories announcing that Nestle plans to give Red Skins and Chicos “less marginalising” names.

“These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle’s values, which are rooted in respect,” the company has said. Before I go any further can I just say “yum!”. These are two of my favourite all time lollies and bring back sweet childhood memories of my Nana’s famous lolly jar.

But back to this outrageous idea of renaming these lollies.

Who. Bloody. Cares?

They’ll still taste the same.

You’d think the move was personally going to injure, insult or rob some people of their lives, livelihoods or loved ones.

Chicos will get a name change.

Of course, I could venture a reason as to why some people are so very angry about it, but it might be holding up a mirror that reflects a little too much racism for their liking.

Most of us don’t like to think of ourselves as racist or a bigot.

So long as we all know our place, right?

I have been called “Girlie” more than once by people who thought I should know my place a little better. It’s not a swear word.

It’s not violent. But seemingly benign words and names can be ripe with history and poison for some people.

They can keep people in their place.

If it doesn’t hurt anyone to change these names, just change them already.