OPINION: We should start missing things before they're gone

You don't what you've got until it's gone, especially with your health and privacy. Joseph Yarrow

TRULY you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone, and today we have two prime examples: privacy and health.

The probe launched into the Cambridge Analytica Facebook is a welcome step into a massive privacy breach.

However one can't miss the irony of the panic over how our information is being used, given how freely we give it away for the smallest things.

When asked directly to give our details over, we balk. Offer us the chance to swap our face with a fish or show how we'd look if we were born a tree in exchange, however, and we're happy to give away everything without batting an eye.

If I was a first-born child, I would be very nervous about this fact.

Not to be outdone is our indifference to privacy, the growing problem of melanoma in men also highlights another issue we need to look at.

It's no secret men refuse to go see a doctor, preferring instead to live by the "I'm not dead, so I'm fine” philosophy.

This is stupid, a claim I can make having lived by it myself. Bleeding eyes? Take an aspirin. Smash your finger with a hammer? Berocca. Leg fall off? Super glue will fix that right up.

It is remarkable, and actually quite selfish. Because while you might not care about yourself, it's a safe bet somebody else does. All you're doing is hurting them. So go and get checked out. Araldite doesn't work if you're dead.