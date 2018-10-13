Opinion: Traveston dam figures amiss

Letter to the editor:

I MUST congratulate The Gympie Times on a very good article about the Traveston Crossing Dam. This of course is not the first time that we have heard that the last of the properties taken by the Government have been sold.

It is very difficult to put a three and a half year saga into one page of news print.

Your reporter did well.

However he missed some relevant facts. The figure quote, $320m, was the loss that we taxpayers suffered in the purchase and subsequent resale of the properties.

No mention was made of the massive infrastructure used by the Government to acquire these properties, and of the plan for the ill-fated dam. They maintained an office in Kandanga, and another in Brisbane; both manned by "suits”, no doubt on high salaries.

They organised over 30 public meetings (consultation) at which we asked hundreds of questions. The suits said we would get answers, but they lost the questions. These incompetent, overzealous Government employees were promoted to good jobs with the public service, after the proposal was rejected by Peter Garrett; one even popped up alongside the Queen.

Add to this the increased cost of building the Bruce Highway above the intended dam water level, as well as all the cost of the preliminary work that they carried out, without approval from the Federal Government.

Then there was the cost of running the Task Force, whose aim was to bring the locals to the "acceptance of the inevitability of the Dam proceeding”.

The other aspect of this saga was the capital gains made by many who bought back their properties. My children advised me to take the money and run. By doing so I would have pocketed over $1million after buying it back. That is the price of principles. Many of those who sold out to the Government played no part in the fight, that eventually resulted in their ill- gotten gains. Perhaps I am being a little hard on them.

There may have been a clause in their sales contract with the Government, that prevented them doing so.

They made a good financial judgment and I made a poor one. I realise that short sellers do not get slugged with capital gains tax, but perhaps there should have been a tax that could have been distributed to those who did not sell; a rate reduction perhaps.

Victor Hill,

Carters Ridge