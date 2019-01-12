Menu
OPINION: Time for real toad solution

by Franeces Klein
12th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
SURELY there are better and more humane ways to deal with our ever-present toad problem in Queensland than turning the croakers in for 10 cents a pop?

If you take the idea of our Gympie region letter-writer below, just one I'm sure of many, you can instantly see that research, time and money would afford a more sustainable solution to Pauline Hanson's "Cash for Canetoads” idea.

The toads are not meant to be here, they're as offensive in their threat to our local eco systems as they are in their manner and design.

But, it is not a toad's fault that it was born in Queensland and has bred itself on a diet of cat food.

It's humans' fault.

And for that reason, it is up to humans to come up with a viable and humane solution.

If Pauline Hanson's idea of cashing them in like containers at the local recycling plant ever got passed, there would be all manner of cruelty inflicted on them before they were frozen.

Even more than they already get between golf clubs and cricket bats.

Logistically keeping a large number humanely before they were dropped off would be impossible.

And why would anyone bother with a small number when pittance is the payment?

This a problem for longer, harder and more humane thinkers to solve, than politicians looking for a little limelight at a toad's expense.

