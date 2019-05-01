OPINION: Time for a public meeting on the Gympie Bypass

Bumper to bumper traffic on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie.

Bumper to bumper traffic on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie. Troy Jegers

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

BYPASS MEETING NEEDED

THERE has been much expectation regarding the highway deviation final stage to Curra, bypassing Gympie to the north.

Proposed new service station at Traveston on Bruce Highway and Mary Valley Link Rd. Controbuted

The community surely awaits the next step in public display and approval by all levels of government to which your newspaper has been alluding.

Perhaps the much talked about public meeting could take place during the federal election campaign.

Aerial footage of Gympie's Section C Bypass near Kybong. Philippe Coquerand

The Federal Government is budgeting to put in a large proportion of the money with the State Government as the constructing authority.

The Local Government of Gympie has a big responsibility in these decisions and the public should be assured the best options have been pursued.

Aerial footage of Gympie's Section C Bruce Highway Bypass near Kybong. Philippe Coquerand

This much anticipated meeting would be of great interest to the community. This project is the biggest decision in monetary terms Gympie has been involved in.

Whilst the need to save lives as a result of accidents has been mooted as the main reason for its construction, good planning and design decisions also have a huge effect on our economic growth into the future.

Lindsay Horswood,

Southside

New Bruce Highway Bypass bridge named after local pioneer. Arthur Gorrie

Painted woman's presence offends

I WATCHED the federal election leaders debate on Monday.

I'm all for gender equality, bring it on, but I often find myself wondering about the seriousness with which people and organisations of influence take the subject.

As one who often watches the ABC and SBS I'm usually impressed by the fact that they manage to generally have smart and inoffensive female presenters.

When I occasionally drift to commercial TV networks I'm usually stunned by the fact that, with a couple of notable exceptions, when it comes to female presenters, smart doesn't seem to rate as a requirement and as such I find their presence offensive.

Such was certainly the case with the over-daubed, and seemingly token (woman) 7 dragged out to co-moderate the debate. Whoever she was she added nothing to either the occasion or its content.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket