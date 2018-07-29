OPINION: Tim Jerome - stop complaining

A letter to the editor from Wayne Plant:

FROM not having heard of Tim Jerome some three months ago and now seeing at least 13 letters to the editor over 12 weeks (one week had two letters in same paper), I decided to check some of the statements he has been making.

He was an advocate for the Rattler during his election time, but has now been conned and has changed his mind.

He stood for Div 8 and was unsuccessful so he decided to change tack and help us out in another way

He has now come out to advise us that he is available for Div 4 at next election even though he lives miles away at Traveston.

To help out even more, he suggests that Cr Dodt resign now so he can take his divisional seat right away.

He is now advising the Mayor and CEO on how to perform, along with many more gems.

He runs the Gympie Residents and Ratepayers Assoc stands at the markets and is secretary of the organisation.

I am not sure if he writes on behalf of the association or himself.

I believe that Mr Jerome should now go back to where he came from some three months ago and stop complaining in the paper each week.

Mr Jerome could also just hang around until the Integrity Commissioner starts work on the 1st December 2018 when vacancies may turn up for him to choose from, even though they might not be the Division 4 as he wants.

Wayne Plant,

Southside