Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie five ways town hall
Gympie five ways town hall
News

OPINION: Tim Jerome - stop complaining

by bold
29th Jul 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A letter to the editor from Wayne Plant:

FROM not having heard of Tim Jerome some three months ago and now seeing at least 13 letters to the editor over 12 weeks (one week had two letters in same paper), I decided to check some of the statements he has been making.

He was an advocate for the Rattler during his election time, but has now been conned and has changed his mind.

He stood for Div 8 and was unsuccessful so he decided to change tack and help us out in another way

He has now come out to advise us that he is available for Div 4 at next election even though he lives miles away at Traveston.

Tim Jerome asks: Rattler blow-outs and salaries, where's the transparency?

Tim Jerome Bringing the council out to have a look at places such as Traveston, and the issues out there like the roads.
Tim Jerome Bringing the council out to have a look at places such as Traveston, and the issues out there like the roads. Scott Kovacevic

CLICK HERE: Dodt outburst over budget proves he is out of touch, says Jerome

To help out even more, he suggests that Cr Dodt resign now so he can take his divisional seat right away.

He is now advising the Mayor and CEO on how to perform, along with many more gems.

He runs the Gympie Residents and Ratepayers Assoc stands at the markets and is secretary of the organisation.

I am not sure if he writes on behalf of the association or himself.

TIM JEROME OPINION: Lost confidence - will Cr Dodt resign?

Gympie councilor Darryl Dodt.
Gympie councilor Darryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

I believe that Mr Jerome should now go back to where he came from some three months ago and stop complaining in the paper each week.

Mr Jerome could also just hang around until the Integrity Commissioner starts work on the 1st December 2018 when vacancies may turn up for him to choose from, even though they might not be the Division 4 as he wants.

Wayne Plant,

Southside

gympie politics gympie regional council local politics ratepayers association tim jerome
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Jew fish king's monster catch not big enough

    premium_icon Jew fish king's monster catch not big enough

    News When David Arthur landed a 11.775kg jewfish he thought he first place was secured at the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic.

    Defiance over vote as Gympie RSL club committee digs in

    premium_icon Defiance over vote as Gympie RSL club committee digs in

    News Ballot box phantoms, but no confidence vote is ruled valid

    O'BRIEN: Why the by elections will not hurt Turnbull

    premium_icon O'BRIEN: Why the by elections will not hurt Turnbull

    News Wide Bay MP says return to "status quo is no problem

    RSL Battle: Motion of no confidence to be moved today

    premium_icon RSL Battle: Motion of no confidence to be moved today

    News Dissident group gets petition to sack social club committee.

    Local Partners